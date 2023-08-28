Controversy Surrounds Luis Fonsi’s Latest Single ‘Pass the Page: Panama’ and Speculations on its Meaning

Last Thursday, Luis Fonsi released his latest single “Pass the page. Panama” which immediately sparked controversy on social networks. The speculation about the addressee of the song’s lyrics had been building up since Fonsi gave a preview of the song. On the television program “Wake Up America,” host Karla Martinez didn’t hold back and directly asked Fonsi if the song was dedicated to his ex-wife, Adamari Lopez.

Fonsi, with a smile on his face, listened carefully and addressed the question seriously. He wanted to clear things up once and for all, and he answered, “My song is not for anyone in particular. It is for a lot of people. Right now, I have a list of many people in my head who I feel need to turn the page. It’s not an attack or a hint towards one person. It’s a direct message for many people.”

The controversy surrounding the song’s addressee wasn’t the only topic discussed during the interview. Fonsi also addressed the similarity between the model in the music video and his ex-partner. He clarified that the model was randomly chosen and that he doesn’t believe she looks like his ex-partner at all.

With the clarification of the song’s message, Fonsi continued the show by answering questions from his fans who were present on the set and from various locations across the USA. He also took the opportunity to announce that he is preparing a special tour to celebrate his 25 years in the music industry, which will take place in September.

Overall, Fonsi’s latest single might have caused some controversy, but he made it clear that it was not dedicated to anyone in particular. With his upcoming tour, he plans to commemorate his significant milestone in his career.