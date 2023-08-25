Controversy Surrounds Luis Fonsi’s New Single ‘Pasa la página’ as Alleged Remarks Towards Ex-Partner Adamari López Emerge

Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi is facing backlash for his alleged indirect remarks towards his ex-partner Adamari López in his upcoming single “Pasa la página”. The new song is set to be released tonight on all digital platforms.

The controversy surrounding the song began when Fonsi announced the release of new music through a mysterious message a few days ago. He posted a “clip” on his Instagram account featuring the voice of his hit song “Here I am” with a banner that reads: “Turn the page.”

In another video uploaded by Fonsi, a preview of the new song can be heard, which quickly became the target of criticism from his fans. Part of the lyrics read, “Turn the page, you are not the victim so that they love you, there is no need to be sorry. Turn the page, go on with your life, you are living a story that has already ended.” Fans interpreted these lyrics as a reference to López, although her name was not mentioned in the song.

The social media comments attacking Fonsi started to pour in, with one user stating, “You lost me as a fan and oh many more, be a gentleman and why now? They have been separated for years, he has neither head nor tail what you are doing.” Another fan criticized the song, saying, “Awful song. After 13 years bringing up a topic like this, it’s like so ridiculous. Luis Fonsi having so much potential and you’re going to bring up this kind of subject. That every day they kill more music.”

Some fans also drew comparisons between Fonsi and Shakira, suggesting that Fonsi was trying to capitalize on a sentimental breakup, much like Shakira has done in the past.

It is worth mentioning that Fonsi and López were married in 2006 but divorced in 2009. Despite not mentioning Lopez by name, Fonsi’s lyrics seem to be directed towards someone from his past.

The release of “Pasa la página” tonight is sure to generate even more discussion and debate among fans and music enthusiasts alike.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

