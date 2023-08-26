Home » Controversy Surrounds Luis Fonsi’s New Song “Turn the Page” as Fans Suspect It’s About Adamari López
Luis Fonsi Sparks Controversy with New Song “Turn the Page,” Allegedly Directed at Ex-Partner Adamari López

Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi finds himself embroiled in controversy after offering a sneak peek at his latest single, “Turn the Page.” In the fragment presented, Fonsi is said to have dropped hints directed at his former partner, actress and host Adamari López.

Fans and internet users were quick to notice that Fonsi’s new song bears a striking resemblance to the musical style of Shakira and Bizarrap. Social media was abuzz with comparisons and commentary, as many lauded the Puerto Rican artist for his versatility and ability to adapt.

The released lyrics of “Turn the Page” include the lines, “Turn the page, you are not the victim, so that they love you, there is no need to feel sorry. Turn the page, continue your life, you are living a story that has already ended.” Though Adamari López’s name was not explicitly mentioned, followers of Fonsi have speculated that the phrases in the song are intended for her.

Comments on the singer’s social media posts such as “Shakiro wants to bill,” “El shakiro boricua they tell him now,” and “Dedicated to empowered men and billers” further fueled the speculation.

Fonsi, known worldwide for his hit song “Despacito,” continues to captivate audiences with his new release. The controversy surrounding “Turn the Page” has only increased the anticipation for the full song, as fans eagerly await its official release.

In the meantime, Fonsi’s fans and critics alike continue to debate the true inspiration behind the lyrics. While some firmly believe they refer to Lopez, others argue that Fonsi may be addressing a broader theme of moving on from past relationships.

As the anticipation mounts, it remains to be seen how “Turn the Page” will be received by listeners and whether it will further propel Luis Fonsi’s musical career.

