Controversy Surrounds Yahritza’s Alleged Mother Defending Mexican Musical Group

Yahritza y Su Esencia, a regional Mexican music group based in the United States, finds themselves in the midst of controversy following recent statements about Mexico and its culinary culture. These comments have sparked criticism towards the Martínez brothers and even resulted in a loss of followers on their social media accounts.

In an attempt to defend the musicians of Mexican descent, a video surfaced on social media featuring a woman claiming to be Yahritza’s mother. The recording, which has been circulating on TikTok, shows the lady passionately defending the group despite their controversial remarks. What caught the most attention was her use of colorful language while expressing her support.

The lady exclaimed, “I do give them to them, it’s worth crap, to huev*, but why are the numbers going down, why are they going down… 2 thousand left me… where are they all? I don’t know go away… you can go fuck*ra your mother, go talk about the cockfight, don’t put Yahritza in, put me in fuck*ra your mother*”.

As expected, the video of Yahritza’s alleged mother triggered a variety of reactions. Some users on the social network disputed the woman’s claim of being the young artist’s mother, while others expressed disapproval of the video, believing it further tarnished the group’s image.

“Adding more fuel to the fire, Yahritza, just looking from afar,” one user commented. “Maaa better not help me.” Another wrote, “Your son is your mirror.” However, there were also comments expressing appreciation for the lady’s passionate defense, calling her a “beautiful classy lady.” Some individuals felt that her intervention had not helped the group and was instead causing them further harm.

The controversy surrounding Yahritza y Su Esencia’s statements about Mexico and their subsequent loss of followers showcases the power of social media in shaping artists’ public image. As debates continue regarding the authenticity of the alleged mother’s video, the group finds themselves in a precarious situation as they navigate the fallout from their controversial remarks.

