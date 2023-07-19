Converse and ADER error Collaborate for Trendy New Shoe Capsule Collection

Converse and ADER Error Collaborate on New Joint Capsule Series

Converse has once again teamed up with Korean fashion culture brand ADER Error to create a new joint capsule series. This collaboration continues ADER Error’s concept of the new not being new and brings forth a trendy collection of shoes featuring a structural restructuring aesthetic. The iconic Chuck 70 high-top and low-top shoes have been reinterpreted to appeal to fashion enthusiasts.

One of the standout pieces from this collaboration is the ADER Error x Converse Chuck 70 Hi, which is crafted from retro twill denim fabric. The shoe is adorned with ADER Error’s distinctive blue details, reflecting the brand’s spirit of evolution through deformation. The Chuck 70 Low shoe from the Converse x ADER Error collection is also made from blue fabric and features retro blue pinstripes and detachable parts. The distressed edge of the shoe is printed with slogans like “the new” and “not new,” perfectly capturing the brand’s retro aesthetic. Both shoes come with custom co-branding on the tongue, matte metal lace buckles, and ADER Error logo graphics printed on the translucent sole.

The Converse x ADER Error joint series prices the Chuck 70 Hi at NT$4,180 and the Chuck 70 Low at NT$3,580. These stylish shoes will be available in limited quantities at Converse’s next A11 Brand Experience Center, ARTRFACTS, and TRENDS CONCEPT 57.

Fashion enthusiasts and fans of both brands can look forward to this exciting collaboration, combining Converse’s timeless appeal with ADER Error’s unique fashion sensibilities.