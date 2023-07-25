Converse and ADER ERROR Launch New Joint Capsule Series: The Evolution of Fashion

Shanghai, China (July 18, 2023) – Converse and the Korean fashion culture brand ADER ERROR have once again collaborated to launch a new joint capsule series. The series, titled “the new is not new,” embraces ADER ERROR’s brand concept and introduces a range of trendy items including clothing, accessories, and a reinterpretation of the iconic Chuck 70 high-top and low-top shoes.

The Converse x ADER ERROR Chuck 70 high-top shoes are crafted from retro twill denim fabric, adorned with ADER ERROR’s signature blue details, showcasing the brand’s spirit of evolution through deformation. Similarly, the Chuck 70 low top features ADER ERROR’s blue fabric with vintage blue pinstripes and removable components. Both pairs of shoes feature distressed hems with slogans ‘the new’ and ‘not new,’ paying homage to the brand’s vintage aesthetic. Additionally, the shoes are customized with co-branding on the tongue, matte metal lace buckles, and the ADER ERROR logo graphic printed on the translucent sole.

The clothing designs in this capsule collection follow the concept of the Converse SHAPES series. Each item is designed in a fitted version with pleats, gussets, and unique seam designs to enhance comfort and facilitate daily activities. The aim of the SHAPES series is to provide a reference for the public to explore different styles rather than simply conforming to predefined categories. ADER ERROR’s design philosophy also aligns with this concept, as it focuses on a neutral perspective rather than traditional gender-based design, allowing consumers to express themselves in diverse ways.

The six-piece suit in the new capsule series includes a round neck sweater, a Polo shirt, a light jacket, shorts, a T-shirt, and a baseball cap. The collection offers 11 different sizes ranging from XXXXS to XXXXL to ensure that every consumer can find the right fit and style.

The SHAPES round neck sweater is particularly eye-catching, featuring detailed elements such as a chain logo in the center of the front and an ADER ERROR felt applique. The precision stitching on the front, back, and sleeves, along with the gathered cuffs at the wrists, add unique texture to the sweater.

The SHAPES light jacket and shorts are made of black plaid fabric with white topstitching to break the monotony. They feature printed LOGO icons and hand-stitched LOGO letters on both sides of the front. The lightweight fabric and breathable mesh make these garments suitable for sporty styling.

The SHAPES Polo shirt is adorned with a unique chain LOGO and screen printing pattern, while the SHAPES cotton T-shirt is printed with the slogan “THE NEW IS NOT NEW” and the brand LOGO. The brand’s co-branded woven logo decorates the upper left side of the T-shirt’s back, symbolizing the collaboration between the two brands. The baseball cap incorporates various exquisite details, including raised embroidery, screen printing, satin embroidery, and a co-branded metal buckle on the back leather strap.

The new Converse x ADER ERROR joint product series will be available for purchase from August 1st. Consumers can find the collection on the Converse official WeChat applet, Converse Beijing Wangfujing flagship store, Converse Chengdu Taikoo Li store, and other designated ENERGY stores. For more information, customers can visit the brand’s official website Converse.com.cn, follow the official Weibo account “CONVERSE China,” or check the Converse official WeChat applet.

Here is the pricing information for the products in the Converse x ADER ERROR capsule series:

– Converse x ADER ERROR Chuck 70 High-Top: ¥999

– Converse x ADER ERROR Chuck 70 Low-Top: ¥849

– Converse x ADER ERROR SHAPES Series T-Shirt: ¥349

– Converse x ADER ERROR SHAPES Series Round Neck Sweater: ¥749

– Converse x ADER ERROR SHAPES Series Light Jacket: ¥999

– Converse x ADER ERROR SHAPES Series Shorts: ¥599

– Converse x ADER ERROR SHAPES Series Polo Shirt: ¥549

– Converse x ADER ERROR Series Baseball Cap: ¥299

This joint capsule series offers fashion enthusiasts an opportunity to explore ADER ERROR’s unique brand concept and Converse’s iconic Chuck 70 shoes while expressing their individuality through versatile and trendy clothing options.

