Converse and Rick Owens’ DRKSHDW Unveil Avant-Garde Collaboration: Converse x DRKSHDW DBL DRKSTAR Chuck 70

Converse Collaborates with Rick Owens’ DRKSHDW for New Avant-Garde Sneaker Collection

Converse is joining forces once again with Rick Owens’ branch brand DRKSHDW to release a new collection of avant-garde sneakers. The Converse x DRKSHDW DBL DRKSTAR Chuck 70 is set to reshape and elevate the classic Converse shoe with cutting-edge design and experimentation.

The collaboration showcases Rick Owens’ innate creativity and playful attitude through its subversive design. The DBL DRKSTAR features an elongated tongue and heightened shoe platform, breaking away from the original proportions of the Chuck 70. Despite the unconventional design, signature elements of the Chuck, such as the toe, heel, and edge strips, are retained. The use of clean lines and neutral tones maintains Rick Owens’ beloved simple and modern style, while also accentuating the tension-filled silhouette of the shoe.

In addition to the innovative design, the Converse x DRKSHDW collection also incorporates Converse’s new Max Grind process. This process involves recycling rubber waste generated during the shoemaking process to remake the sole of the sneakers. By implementing sustainable practices, Converse and DRKSHDW aim to reduce their environmental footprint while creating fashion-forward footwear.

Sneaker enthusiasts and fans of Rick Owens’ and DRKSHDW’s bold aesthetic can get their hands on the Converse x DRKSHDW DBL DRKSTAR Chuck 70 collection. The joint series will launch exclusively on HBX on September 8th. With limited availability, sneakerheads are advised to mark their calendars and be ready to secure their pairs of this highly anticipated collaboration.

Converse’s partnership with Rick Owens’ DRKSHDW brand continues to push boundaries and redefine the sneaker industry. The Converse x DRKSHDW DBL DRKSTAR Chuck 70 collection promises to be a must-have for fashion-forward individuals looking to make a statement with their footwear.