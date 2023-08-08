Converse Japan Launches Luxurious Chuck Taylor Canvas OX Shoe for 2023 Autumn/Winter Collection

Converse Japan’s Addict Branch Unveils 2023 Autumn-Winter Collection

Tokyo, Japan – Converse Japan’s high-end branch, Addict, has officially launched its highly anticipated 2023 autumn and winter collection. The highlight of this season is the introduction of the Chuck Taylor Canvas OX shoe model, crafted with premium wool canvas sourced from Oshu, Japan, one of the world‘s leading fabric-producing regions.

The Chuck Taylor Canvas OX shoe boasts a unique drape and soft texture, thanks to the high-quality wool canvas used in its construction. Inspired by the 1960s, the shoe incorporates classic design elements such as reinforced fabric on both sides of the shoe body, arched stitching, and “name column” printing on the back of the right tongue.

In terms of technical specifications, the Chuck Taylor Canvas OX is equipped with a new high-performance rubber synthetic material that is both wear-resistant and anti-skid. The shoe’s outsole features VIBRAM® MEGAGRIP technology, providing exceptional traction on various surfaces. Furthermore, it features an OUTLAST® lining, which regulates temperature, ensuring comfort in all weather conditions. The shoe also incorporates a SPONGE RUBBER heel structure for added support and a detachable cup-shaped insole for customized comfort.

Fashion enthusiasts can look forward to the official release of the Chuck Taylor Canvas OX shoe on August 10, 2023. The shoe will be priced at ¥20,900 yen, inclusive of taxes. As an added bonus, each pair of shoes will come with an extra two-color cotton shoelace, allowing wearers to personalize their footwear.

Interest in the new Chuck Taylor Canvas OX shoe is expected to be high, as it combines the timeless style of Converse with the premium craftsmanship of Addict. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting release and be sure to mark your calendars for the official launch on August 10, 2023.