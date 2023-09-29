Converse Japan’s Addict Branch Unveils the 2023 Holiday Collection: Retro Style and Comfort Combined

Converse Japan’s Addict Branch Launches 2023 HOLIDAY Series

Converse Japan’s highly regarded Addict branch has recently announced the release of its latest collection, the 2023 HOLIDAY series. Known for its top-notch quality and craftsmanship, Addict has been captivating shoe enthusiasts since its establishment in 2008. This new collection introduces revamped versions of two classic Converse shoes: the “Jack Purcell Canvas Mid” and the “Jack Purcell Canvas.”

The CONVERSE ADDICT “Jack Purcell Canvas Mid” is priced at ¥19,800 yen and features a predominantly black color scheme. The design pays homage to the original look of the 1990s, with a padded collar and a relaxed fit. The shoe is crafted using original Japanese canvas, ensuring durability and authenticity. It is also equipped with a PORON® insole and a Vibram outsole, renowned for their excellent cushioning performance, offering increased comfort for wearers.

The CONVERSE ADDICT “Jack Purcell Canvas” is priced at ¥18,700 yen and comes in two color options: light blue and camel. Both pairs of shoes beautifully restore the retro elements of the 1970s, including the insoles, stitching, heel labels, and canvas seams. Like its Mid counterpart, these shoes also come with PORON® insoles and Vibram outsoles, further enhancing their overall performance.

The highly anticipated CONVERSE ADDICT 2023 HOLIDAY series is scheduled to be available for purchase on October 10. For those interested, it is advised to keep an eye out for its release. The blend of nostalgia and contemporary upgrades promises to make this collection a must-have for Converse enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals alike.