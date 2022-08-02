Converse launched the new One Star Pro “Skate Ice Cream” series, which is inspired by the classic childhood ice cream. The shoe body is injected with dripping ice cream patterns. I hope everyone can follow the skaters to recall the sweetness and sweat of childhood belonging to the streets. The new shoes are designed with a retro suede upper, and the silky ice cream cream pattern appears on the star logo on the side of the shoe and the top of the tongue; other details include the classic mesh outsole of fresh sky blue, as well as the shoelace head, shoe Smiley on tongue and heel tab. It is reported that the new Converse One Star Pro “Skate Ice Cream” series of shoes will be available at designated Converse stores from August 6, priced at RMB 649. In addition, Converse will also create a series of surprise activities at the Changsha city landmark IFS International Finance Center and Converse Huangxing North Road flagship store from August 6 to 21, and interested friends should not miss it.