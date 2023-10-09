Converse Skateboarding and Nobuhei Ueno Reveal Their Third Collaborative Signature Shoe: BREAKSTAR SK SHINPEI UENO OX +

Converse Skateboarding and Professional Skateboarder Nobuhei Ueno Reveal Third Signature Shoe Collaboration

October 20th, 2021

Following the success of their previous collaborations earlier this year, Converse Skateboarding and professional skateboarder Nobuhei Ueno have announced their latest signature shoe model. The highly-anticipated shoe, named “BREAKSTAR SK SHINPEI UENO OX +”, is a modified version of the popular professional skateboard shoe, BREAKSTAR SK.

The shoe boasts a high-quality leather upper and features a thickened tongue inspired by skate shoes from the 1990s. One of the standout features of the BREAKSTAR SK SHINPEI UENO OX + is its unique four-hole design for the shoelace system, distinguishing it from conventional styles.

Fans of Ueno’s previous collaborations with Converse Skateboarding will be delighted to see the incorporation of “gold” details in both the black and all-white styles. Gold stamping can be found on the tongue and insole logo, as well as gold embellishments on the shoelace heads, adding a touch of luxury to the overall aesthetic.

The much-anticipated third edition of the Converse Skateboarding x Ueno Shinpei collaboration will be exclusively available on the Converse JP online store starting October 20th. The shoe will retail for 19,800 yen.

Skateboarding enthusiasts and fans of Nobuhei Ueno can’t wait to get their hands on this limited-edition shoe. With its unique design elements and premium materials, the BREAKSTAR SK SHINPEI UENO OX + is set to become a must-have item for both professional skateboarders and sneaker enthusiasts alike.

About Converse:

Converse is a renowned global footwear brand creating iconic sneakers loved by people around the world. Known for their timeless designs and commitment to craftsmanship, Converse continues to push the boundaries of streetwear and skateboarding culture with their innovative collaborations and products.

About Nobuhei Ueno:

Nobuhei Ueno is a professional skateboarder hailing from Japan. With his unique style and impressive skills, Ueno has gained a significant following in the skateboarding community. His collaborations with Converse Skateboarding have been highly successful, showcasing his influence and contribution to the skateboarding scene.

For more information, please visit the Converse JP online store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

