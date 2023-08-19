Copenhagen’s Tekla and LesCouleurs Suisse Launch New Mohair Blanket Collection Inspired by Le Corbusier

Copenhagen’s Tekla and LesCouleurs Suisse AG Collaborate to Launch New Mohair Blanket Collection

Copenhagen’s renowned bedding brand Tekla has partnered with LesCouleurs Suisse AG for the third time to present their latest collaboration – a stunning collection of four mohair blankets. Inspired by the colors found in the Architectural Polychromy color book, this collection features Vert Anglais 32040, Rouge Rubia 32101, Orange Vif 4320S, and Le Jaune Vif 4320W.

Crafted with the finest fabrics from Spain, these blankets are meticulously handmade and designed for added comfort with tassels and extra brushing. The colors in the collection, green, orange, yellow, and red, draw inspiration from the color scheme of Le Corbusier’s Le Cabanon.

Fans of Tekla can now purchase the new blanket series through the official website or authorized dealers. The suggested retail price for each blanket is $745. With its excellent craftsmanship and luxurious materials, this collection is sure to keep customers warm and stylish during the colder months.

The collaboration between Tekla and LesCouleurs Suisse AG has gained a lot of attention in the past, with their previous collections being highly sought-after by interior design enthusiasts and bedding connoisseurs. Their dedication to quality and design has established them as leading brands in the industry.

Tekla’s commitment to sustainability shines through in this collaboration as well. The brand’s careful selection of materials and ethical production methods ensure that customers can enjoy their products guilt-free.

As winter approaches, this new collection is set to become a staple in the homes of those looking to add a touch of luxury and sophistication to their living spaces. With its vibrant yet timeless colors, the Tekla x LesCouleurs Suisse AG mohair blanket collection is a must-have for interior design enthusiasts and lovers of exquisite craftsmanship.

For more information about the collection and where to purchase, visit Tekla’s official website or contact authorized dealers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

