Coppelia, Ratmansky’s new foray into the creative sources of ballet

Listen to the audio version of the article

“We are like gnomes on the shoulders of giants.” A description of the work of a choreographer who today more than ever feels the strength and complexity of the history of his art. A description that could have been written by Alexei Ratmansky, who for his idea of ​​choreography has always ensured that the past was a push for him to build the future. Because Ratmansky, among the most famous and sought-after dance authors of the first quarter of a century, has in his DNA the history of academic dance of the 19th and 20th centuries in its most complex and various transformations and considers himself, and is considered by critics international, the most recent element of an artistic chain that has continuously renewed itself over the centuries, without however ever failing in its ideals.

New York City Ballet

It is no coincidence that both in Europe and in America he is considered the most important ballet choreographer of today and now, who after 15 years as choreographer of the American Ballet Theater arrived at the New York City Ballet, with which George Balanchine, (with Jerome Robbins , let’s remember), had brought art dance into the 20th century, feels in the perfect place to move forward, in this direction, in the present time.

Thus also the new Coppelia that Ratmansky created for and about the dancers of the Teatro alla Scala – the brand new star Nicoletta Manni opens the series of shows with Timofej Andrijashenko as Franz and Christian Fagetti as Coppelius on 17 December – is conceived as an extra step both in his personal artistic journey and more generally in the current history of the dance art of our years.

Coppelia is in fact Ratmansky’s new foray into the creative sources of the ballet genre, after the works he created twenty years ago in the wake of the masters of the Soviet era and the latest creations for the American Ballet Theatre, such as Whipped Cream. But Coppelia, unlike these, is one of the strong points in the history of dance, thanks to the music of Léo Delibes and the Russian tradition of Marius Petipa (with the Italian Cecchetti) who saved the ballet from the oblivion in which it would end up later his first Parisian one. Balanchine himself remembered it when he made his version for the NYCB in 1974: the artistic history of choreographic art, in which the past melting into the present, without interruption, was the driving force that convinced him to show the direct line that reached him from Petipa. Ratmansky started from these elements for his choreography, but as usual he made humor and spontaneity the strong points of a structure that is both complex and simple, where the steps are created in space without apparent force, as if they were just imagined, on the wave of sensations that Delibes’ music tells and draws.

The continuous change of one’s emotions and feelings

Thus Svanilda and Franz, Coppelius, Coppelia (and all the others) experience on stage before our eyes the continuous change of their emotions and feelings, and they are constantly involved in it, revealing to us too their ideas and reasons, which can be ours too. And so the ancient ballet comes back to real life in our time thanks to this author, passionate about his art, who, in the midst of his artistic creation, will soon be ready for other competitions. It is to the glory of La Scala that the future starts from this Coppelia.