“Coquettish Lawyer” will greet the main creator of the series finale and send a farewell message – American TV – cnBeta.COM

The sixth season of “Coquettish Lawyer” will end on August 16, and the “Breaking Bad” universe will also come to an end. The official also released the pilot trailer of the finale, let’s take a look together.

Giancarlo Esposito (Gus Fring): It’s been a wonderful journey with The Coquettish Attorney, I’ve been lucky enough to work with these incredible people, let’s enjoy the final episode together

Rhea Sejon (Kim Wexler): I’m so excited that I wasn’t even ready for the finale, and I’m very proud of how beautifully the writer and director prepared it. Thank you to all the staff and fans for their warm reception, which is immeasurable.

Michael Mando (Nacho Varga): All the good will be in the final episode, thanks to the fans for their continued support.

Daniel Moncada: The series finale airs tonight! It was a life changing experience, let’s enjoy the last episode.

“The Coquettish Lawyer” is a spin-off of “Breaking Bad”, telling the story of Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) before he met the poison master “Old White”, and described the good-natured lawyer “Jimmy” “The process of transforming into the unscrupulous lawyer “Sol” who is on the edge of the law.