Córdoba: a man accused of injuring a 15-year-old girl is arrested

A 15-year-old girl, 7 months pregnant, was assaulted by a 49-year-old man, who said he was her partner. The victim was transferred to the Córdoba Provincial Maternity Hospital, in the Capital, where she was hospitalized, police sources reported.

It all happened on Sunday afternoon in the Residencial San Roque neighborhood. The man, meanwhile, was detained and a judicial charge is expected at any moment.

The first information indicates that the episode of gender violence occurred on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. at a home on Fuerza Aérea avenue and Aviador Camilotti street, in the aforementioned Residencial San Roque neighborhood.

In a home, and in circumstances that are being investigated by the Police and Justice, a 15-year-old adolescent, 7 months pregnant, was injured by a man and was taken in an ambulance from the 107 emergency service to the Maternity. At the health center, she was treated and arranged for her to be hospitalized.

Meanwhile, within the framework of a police operation, the alleged attacker (CE, 49 years old) was arrested after a few minutes. In a white Chevrolet Prisma he owned, they found a machete and a loaded 9-millimeter automatic pistol.

From the Police it was reported that the case will be turned to the family violence prosecutor’s office on duty.

