Córdoba: a pack of dogs attacked a 9-year-old girl, they amputated her arm and the family sacrificed the animals

Of the dog attacks events that occurred in the last few hours in Córdoba left two young children injured, one of them seriously.

In the first case, a 9-year-old girl was the victim of four dogs this Sunday in Valle Hermoso and was referred to the Children’s Hospital in Córdoba in a very delicate state.

According to the first details of the case, the minor was at a birthday celebration that she had arrived with her family from Pilar. In the middle of the celebration, the minor was running with other children in the place and she was attacked by dogs that, according to sources in the case, were from the same family.

“We had gone to celebrate my sister’s birthday. I went with my granddaughter. Her mom didn’t go. We were many people, we were eating, she came out, we don’t know what happened if she approached the dogs that were eating, “the little girl’s grandmother told Cadena 3.

“There were 4 dogs. They were my sister’s, well cared for dogs, vaccinated. It is not the first time they have seen the girl, they know her. She is in serious condition and she arrived with her amputated arm, ”she added to that medium.

And then, he closed with one more piece of information: “They sacrificed all four of the animals. The family itself sacrificed all four of them.”

The seriousness of the little girl’s condition was later confirmed by the director of the Children’s Hospital, Verónica Petri: ”She was admitted after having suffered an attack by dogs presenting left upper limb amputation, lung contusions, scalp injuries, disinsertion of the auricles. She enters the operating room and then therapy. She is under mechanical ventilation.”

Meanwhile, in the Nueva Esperanza neighborhood, there was an attack by another dog against a 12-year-old boy, who had to be treated at the area dispensary. The dog also caused injuries to its extremities.

In that case, he did not need hospitalization.

