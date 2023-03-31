Shouting “we want security”, a mobilization yesterday afternoon called for greater police presence and controls on motorcyclists in the Ituzaingó neighborhood, on the eastern outskirts of the city of Córdoba. Only one day passed after the bloody attack that left Alicia Bulnes (52) lying in a hospital bed. A stranger entered her shoe store, wounded her with a knife in the abdomen and is now the target of a large police deployment in the area.

The offender only took the woman’s cell phone. But after her escape, the victim had to undergo surgery at the Emergency Hospital, where she is still fighting for her life. For their part, the Police set up mobile checkpoints in the streets and flew over the area with a helicopter.

Until last night there were no detainees for the fact.

“We all know where the ‘choros’ are and the Police are not capable of catching two guys who tried to kill an excellent neighbor,” they stated from the march, which started at 6:00 p.m. from the neighborhood’s “big square.”

“We need you to do your job and grab the motorcycles,” said Mónica Luna, a benchmark in the sector that is part of the neighborhood’s neighborhood center. Along with other women who came to support the measure, she asked that the controls on motorcycles be “dynamic.”

The mobilization was led by relatives of Alicia.

“This was a family hit in many ways. Her husband barely walks, her son is waiting for her recovery and the economic damage is very great. We wonder what will happen after he leaves the hospital, which is the only thing we are waiting for now,” said Horacio, Anahí’s nephew.

According to the data provided by the management of the Emergency Hospital, the woman is admitted to a critical care area. She is stable but her prognosis remains guarded.

“He received a stab wound to the chest and abdomen, presenting hemopneumothorax (pleural accumulation of blood). She underwent an embolization procedure, ”explained the director of the establishment, Mariano Marino.

Regarding this mechanism to heal bleeding into the organs, the doctor reported that Alicia was the first patient to receive this treatment. Thus, an even more invasive surgical intervention through the placement of a catheter was avoided. The update on the victim’s health status came simultaneously with the mobilization.

“You had to cure her and now she is like this because you cannot catch two guys on a motorcycle,” a shopkeeper threw the crowd into police custody.

Neighborhood reproaches

Roxana Melano, another neighborhood reference who was born in the neighborhood, pointed out the position of the Police.

He did it at a time when an impromptu meeting was set up, since the audience raised their critiques loudly in the presence of the uniformed officers.

And although the police personnel clarified that they were not there to have a neighborhood meeting, they answered the questions anyway.

“It is unfortunate what they say. How can it be that you can’t do anything and always blame Justice,” Melano said during that exchange.

Surrounded by the rest of her neighbors, she again asked for “immediate answers.”

For their part, those who say they know that point in the southeast area of ​​the city in depth, have all eyes on a group of settlements that extends to the entrance of the neighborhood. And although the conjectures abound, like the proper names, the accusations and the accusations between neighbors, the Police were still in charge of collecting evidence without having a main suspect.

“In addition to the testimonies, the video cameras that are located in the businesses near the woman’s premises will be crucial. During these hours, work is being done on the recovery of this material,” said sources close to the investigation.

Another investigative unit spent several hours a day in front of the premises where the robbery took place. There it was possible to interview neighbors and, particularly, the merchants who knew the woman.

However, Anahí had been located on that corner for less than a year. She decided to open that store to support her home economy.

After the death of his brother from coronavirus, he received money in the form of an inheritance. With that, he sought to open the modest place. At the same time, her husband began to fight against a disease that prevented him from working.

The man, who can barely walk, waits with his 17-year-old son. They do it at the door of the Emergency Hospital, in the center of the city and far from the neighborhood. They only hope to have good news to go out with Anahí and put their lives back together.

