Córdoba: arrested for gender violence threatened a prosecutor from prison

María Andrea Martin Artesi, the 4th Shift Prosecutor for Gender and Family Violence, denounced that an inmate threatened her with death through a phone call made from prison.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office reported that on Wednesday June 21 at 2:13 p.m. a man, who identified himself as Guillermo Sebastián Roqué, called the Prosecutor’s Office and was attended by a secretary.

“Roqué began to say that they wanted to keep him imprisoned and that they invented causes for him, and that he certify what he was going to say or if he recorded it better, and then he said that he did not care anymore that he was going to have Josefina killed (victim in the cause) and the son”, indicates the communication.

And then he added: “And that Martin (referring to the prosecutor Andrea Martin) and Cagol (referring to the prosecretary Roxana Cagol) take care of themselves, and that they take care of their family, who had people in there who owed him favors.”

“Let them put aside what follows and that the next thing that followed was that he was going to have Martin and Cagol killed and that if the next news he had was not his freedom, he was going to have Martin’s son killed. Repeating that he had known people who owed him favors and to certify or record what he said, ”adds the official document.

Roqué had already served a sentence for gender violence, and had been released in June 2022. But a few days later he was imprisoned again and is being investigated in another case of harassment of his ex-partner.

The Prosecutor General of the Province, Juan Manuel Delgado expressed “his solidarity” with the prosecutor and “his full support for the investigation.”

