Córdoba: De Loredo drops out of the provincial election and will be a candidate for mayor

Rodrigo de Loredo cleared up this Friday the long unknown regarding his candidacy: he will try to be elected mayor of the city of Córdoba on July 23when he will face the candidate of the ruling party, the current vice mayor Daniel Passerini.

“I appreciate the patience, but the campaigns have to be short and politics don’t have to be in electoral mode for so long,” De Loredo said in a 5-minute video that was recorded in the kitchen of his house at 1:15 p.m.

Rodrigo de Loredo will be candidate for intendant for Córdoba

Then, he devoted himself to making a brief description of the problems that he sees in the city of Córdoba. He recognized that he was coming in “free fall”, a paragraph intended for Ramón Mestre. “I see improvements in several aspects, mainly in public spaces. But there are problems, ”he said, and listed:“ Crime is overflowing, and this management decided not to be part of the solution, even if it does some acting now. We deserve more order, more cleanliness and better transportation; to be a better version of the Córdoba that we are”.

In another paragraph of his message, De Loredo thanked himself for “working so hard” and promised to accompany Luis Juez in his third attempt to become Governor.

In this way, Together for Change loses its most competitive formula for the provincial fight; so now there will be a race against time for who will be Luis Juez’s running mate. The pair must be registered (together with the candidates for legislators and the hundreds of applicants for mayors) next Saturday, May 6.

Among those listed were Marcos Carasso, president of radicalismo and leader who answers to Mario Negri; although in the last hours Luis Picat, the mayor of Jesúas María and De Loredo’s troop joined. It is a stage that will remain open for the next few hours.

In the case of the municipal election, the schedule takes the registration of the lists to Saturday, June 3, 22 days before the provincial elections. Until then there will be tensions over who will be the candidate for vice mayor: Juan Negri, also a radical, and the PRO leaders Soher El Sukaria, Javier Pretto and Sebastián García Díaz, among others, are on the list.

we agree with @SoherElSukaria in the importance of the steps that as a coalition we have been taking in our province. The value of the JxC unit in Córdoba puts us in an unbeatable situation to beat Peronism. pic.twitter.com/WLh2j72IRz — Rodrigo de Loredo (@rodrigodeloredo) April 12, 2023

the previous

“Today at 1:15 p.m. on my networks I am going to tell you my decision regarding the announced electoral schedules,” he posted this Friday on his Twitter account. Rodrigo de Loredo, Member of Together for Change.

Shortly after De Loredo announced that he would make his announcement today, Luis Juez came out to remind him that “the road is together, always pulling in the same direction.” It is a message of encouragement, but in judiciary there is maximum caution: leaders from the environment of the candidate for governor had anticipated that De Loredo’s departure from the scheme is not what they expected.

We have the historic opportunity to change the reality of the people of Cordoba. With a mature and responsible space that learned from the mistakes of the past. The path is together, always pushing in the same direction. Come on @rodrigodeloredo !!! https://t.co/Tr7ztOvbly — Luis Alfredo Judge (@ljuez) April 28, 2023

Everything indicates that the opposition will have a week of very intense negotiations after De Loredo’s announcement. The term to present the provincial lists expires at midnight on Saturday, May 6. Meanwhile, the presentation of municipal lists expires on Saturday, June 3.

The ruling party of Hacemos Juntos por Córdoba has not revealed until now – it will do so on the closing date – who will be the running mates of Martín Llaryora on the provincial ticket and Daniel Passerini on the municipal ticket of the city of Córdoba.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

