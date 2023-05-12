Córdoba: how are the salaries of the health sector of the Province with the increase in May

The Ministry of Health of Córdoba confirmed this Friday that the salaries for the month of may health teams will increase by 10%, within the framework of the agreement duly signed with the sector.

The increase granted so far, considering the increases arranged between the months of February, March and April, amounts to 40%, according to the Ministry itself.

In this way, the liquid salaries in May for the main witness positions are the following:

It should be remembered that these increases, which are part of the salary guideline established for the first stage of the year, apply to all positions and seniority, and are 100% remunerative, therefore, they impact both the Christmas bonus and retirement.

This measure is complemented by the incorporation of 325 new agents in April to cover needs in different services.

