Despite the fact that the Police carried out several operations last weekend aimed at deactivating a criminal modality that tends to mistreat the residents of Nueva Córdoba and the surroundings of the Sarmiento park (a gang of more than 20 people, almost all minors, was arrested), in the last hours they returned to register “piranha” robberies in that section of the city.

The events would have occurred on Sunday between 5 and 6 in the morning. According to the testimonies, there was a thief injured by a fist bump. The Police registered a single robbery and the victim did not want to receive assistance.

At 5:30 in the morning last Sunday, a crowd followed by a rain of stones disturbed the Nueva Córdoba neighborhood. At this central point of the city, several groups of young people abandoned their entertainment at that time and returned to their homes. “They are piranhas and they are stealing,” was heard in an alert tone.

This is how Milena describes the scene, who watched the entire sequence and was the victim of the outbursts. “We came with a friend. In the corner they were hitting each other and at that very moment a group of 20 boys wanted to rip off my fanny pack, ”she said about an event that focused on her.

It all happened at the corner of Chacabuco and San Lorenzo boulevards. At the same moment, three of her companions surrounded her, two of her from behind her, and they took her cell phone.

“Luckily I was able to take my belongings from them. The police arrived after a while and confirmed that they were minors. It was a racket,” she said.

It is that at that very moment when she managed to keep her fanny pack and the others took her friend’s cell phone, a couple of passers-by got involved and a scuffle began.

“Two boys were following this group and defended us. Before they had tried to rob them. When they began to run to this mob, they began to throw stones, glass bottles and all the objects that crossed our path at us, ”she commented.

The girls were able to leave the site and walk one block. There they found the Police who were already acting.

People, be very careful ⚠️ About an hour ago a group of 15/20 kids grabbed us in the middle of Nueva Cba to rob us, we talked to the police and the answer is that since they are minors “later their moms are going to look for them “. Several people were robbed + — Milena (@milenagaido) March 12, 2023

“They were able to stop some, not all. There were other victims who denounced the theft of three cell phones, an envelope with money, and another kid who was also left without a cell phone. I showed them the swollen foot from the stone that they hit me,” Milena said.

The young woman assured that the Police told her that nothing could be done. “They told me that they were all minors and that if they are detained the next day the parents will come to get them out,” she recalled.

Consulted by this means, police sources confirmed that there were robberies in the Nueva Córdoba area. However, they spoke of “a group of subjects” involved without giving further details about whether it was a “piranha” robbery.

“A 23-year-old female was affected by a group of subjects. They assaulted her and took a wallet containing her cell phone. She was interviewed by police personnel, who tried to contain the victim, but she did not want to be assisted ”, they stated in the Córdoba Police about the operation that took place at that point in the city, at 6.30 in the morning.

Nueva Córdoba marches against insecurity and “piranha” robberies

On Monday afternoon, the Nueva Córdoba neighborhood center called to a mobilization for insecurity. The protest will add to the long list of street demonstrations that are multiplying in the city. Since the beginning of the month, residents have come out to demand more security on the streets.

On this occasion, they will meet in Yrigoyen and Chacabuco, at 7:30 p.m. The slogan is only one: “Enough of insecurity.”

Jazmín (not her real name) works in the area where the new “piranha” robberies occurred on Sunday. She also observed the events and now says that she does not feel safe to go to her work, located in the epicenter of the outbursts.

“I was leaving work at that time and I saw everything. We saw the group of 15 boys in Rondeau at 400, a few meters from Paseo Buen Pastor. Among those who were ahead one came out and ripped off a fanny pack. But we all went looking for him and a boy hit him to stop him, ”he recounted.

According to the testimony of the source who requested anonymity, the blow caused the person to collapse to the ground.

“Six other women and two men came to pick him up and took him away. They went in the direction of Chacabuco Boulevard, ”he warned.

“This is a new red zone. I work in an establishment in the area and people enter the place to take refuge. They walk with stones, with pepper spray and do not carry purses or fanny packs, ”she lamented.

“In Nueva Córdoba, at that time, there is a liberated zone. I have to work at dawn and every so often I see these events. My cell phone was stolen in June, ”she complained.

