Córdoba: policemen were chasing suspects and ran over a child who was playing in the street

“Sooner or later it was going to happen. The policemen are very ‘passed’. Several are walking very hard through the streets. They cross in red, they don’t go with beacons or sirens… It was going to happen”.

This is how a high official source expressed himself when commenting on a serious road incident that occurred on Sunday afternoon in Córdoba Capital: policemen who were chasing suspects in a patrol car, who were on a motorcycle, ended up running over a 5-year-old boy.

The little one resulted in fractures and had to be admitted to a clinic.

It happened in the Villa Siburu neighborhood, in the Cordoba capital.

To all this, several neighbors reacted against the uniformed men and threw rubble. A mobile was damaged in the first instance and almost did not end up on fire. Someone threw a ignited combustible element that caused damage to a seat. Then another patrol car was also damaged.

At least two uniformed men were beaten.

The case is being investigated by the prosecutor’s office on duty.

reckless pursuit

It all happened after 6:00 p.m. on Sunday when a police force tried to control a black Gilera Smash 110 motorcycle on which two men were riding in the Alto Alberdi neighborhood of Córdoba.

According to the version of official sources (there was no press release), those on the motorcycle sped up and the policemen began to chase them at high speed through different streets of Alto Alberdi and nearby sectors.

One of the occupants of the motorcycle managed to get off and ran away.

The driver of the motorcycle did not stop and accelerated.

Thus, in the context of the reckless police pursuit, in the vicinity of the Villa Siburu neighborhood club, the patrolman ended up running over a 5-year-old boy.

The little “B.” resulted in bodily injuries.

Official sources indicated that when the mobile stopped and the policemen prepared to help the child, several people appeared who, insulting each other, began to throw stones and rubble at the mobile.

Someone even tried to burn the patrol car. In fact, the car ended up with part of a seat burned.

Another police vehicle arrived in support and was also attacked with stones.

In those attacks, two policemen were injured. In turn, a uniformed man who was running along the Costanera and who came up to help was attacked.

Damaged patrol car.

Batahola, stones and fire

To all this, the wounded little boy was taken by his own relatives to the Model Institute of Cardiology, where he was treated. The medical staff detected a broken leg and blows, according to what he reported.

The little boy was taken by ambulance to a private clinic, where he was admitted. He was stable, according to official spokesmen.

Patrolman attacked by stones in Villa Siburu The creature was taken to a clinic. (Police)

Meanwhile, in Villa Siburu there were more attacks against uniformed officers.

Brigades from special units, such as the Infantry Guard, had to come to “control” the situation.

At nightfall, official sources indicated that two uniformed officers (a woman and a man) were hit with stones and had to be taken to the police polyclinic. They are out of danger.

To all this, the suspect who was on the motorcycle ended up crashing in the same area, according to a police version. He is 13 years old and was taken to the Emergency Hospital. He would be out of danger.

The case was under investigation by the prosecutor’s office on duty and it was expected that the Disciplinary Control Body of the Security Forces would open a summary.

Chases and clashes in the streets

For some time, serious crashes and other road accidents have been taking place in the streets of the Capital and other parts of Córdoba in the context of thieves’ escapes, as well as police pursuits.

Several cases have already ended in tragedies. Others, with injured people.

Despite the official silence on Sunday, the case was being analyzed by the highest levels of the police force.

