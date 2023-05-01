Home » Córdoba received Santa Fe in their preparation for the Argentine National Team Championship
This Sunday, at the Soledad García hockey field of the Polo Deportivo del Kempes, the men’s and women’s teams from Cordoba faced off in two friendly matches against their peers from Santa Fe in the final stretch towards the Argentine National Team Championship.

The Sunday session had morning and evening activity, which opened with local victories with a 6-0 win for the men and 2-0 for the girls, while in the afternoon the men from Córdoba won 4-0 and the ladies tied 1-1.

The cast commanded by Ignacio Bardach had the Leoncita Daiana Pachecho while for those directed by Ezequiel Mugni the Leoncito Nicolás Rodríguez played. Meanwhile, Francisco Ferrero Farías, Joaquín Kruger and Tomás Suarez did not play from Cordoba who are active in Buenos Aires.

After these test matches, both selected from Córdoba will continue with their preparation for the Argentine Championship and will carry out their next training session this Wednesday.

The Argentine National Team Championship will be held in Tucumán from May 10 to 13.

In women, Córdoba will integrate Zone B together with Litoral, Mendoza and San Rafael, with its debut scheduled for May 10 against the Mendoza women.

Zone B will also receive Córdoba in Caballeros along with Buenos Aires, Tucumán and Salta. The debut, also on the 10th, will be against the locals.

