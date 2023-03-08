12
Great was the surprise of the Police when they arrived at a house in the Villa Adela neighborhood, after an anonymous complaint for alleged possession of exotic fauna and no less than 35 animals were found, between alive and stuffed, the sale of which is expressly prohibited.
- Everything published on Animal Trafficking
According to the data provided by the force, the following specimens were seized
Upset
- 2 Corn snakes
- 2 Nigritus snakes
- 1 California snake
- 1 Obsolete Snake
- 1 Supercorn snake
- 2 Boas a Rainbow and an Imperator Contrictor
Arthropods
- 4 Magadascar cockroach.
- 2 Centipedes.
- 2 tarantulas
Reptiles
- 1 Bearded Dragon.
- 2 Gecko Leopardo.
- 3 Red Ear Turtles.
- 3 Yellow-eared Turtle.
rodents
- 4 American Mice
taxidermied pieces
- 2 Yacare pups.
- 1 Molurus Python Leather.
- 1 Wildcat Leather.
- 1 Gray Fox Leather.
See also The box office of "No Name" breaks through 800 million yuan. The fusion of art and business tells the story of the unknown hero_Guangming.com