Córdoba: snakes, tarantulas, a bearded dragon and even stuffed alligators in a house in Villa Adela

Córdoba: snakes, tarantulas, a bearded dragon and even stuffed alligators in a house in Villa Adela

Great was the surprise of the Police when they arrived at a house in the Villa Adela neighborhood, after an anonymous complaint for alleged possession of exotic fauna and no less than 35 animals were found, between alive and stuffed, the sale of which is expressly prohibited.

According to the data provided by the force, the following specimens were seized

Upset

  • 2 Corn snakes
  • 2 Nigritus snakes
  • 1 California snake
  • 1 Obsolete Snake
  • 1 Supercorn snake
  • 2 Boas a Rainbow and an Imperator Contrictor

Arthropods

  • 4 Magadascar cockroach.
  • 2 Centipedes.
  • 2 tarantulas

The animals kidnapped by the police in a house in the Villa Adela neighborhood. (Córdoba Police)

Reptiles

  • 1 Bearded Dragon.
  • 2 Gecko Leopardo.
  • 3 Red Ear Turtles.
  • 3 Yellow-eared Turtle.

rodents

  • 4 American Mice

taxidermied pieces

  • 2 Yacare pups.
  • 1 Molurus Python Leather.
  • 1 Wildcat Leather.
  • 1 Gray Fox Leather.

