Cordoba stranded in Paraguay due to damage to an Air Europa plane

Some 200 people from Cordoba are stranded this Sunday at the Asunción airport, the capital of Paraguay, due to damage to an Air Europa airline plane that was heading to Madrid.

Passengers claim for the lack of communication by the airline and for canceled accommodations. The company reported that they are attending to the situation of the passengers and that they are working to get the plane to take off again as soon as possible.

The flight left Córdoba last Saturday, at 3:50 p.m., with its final destination Madrid, in Spain, but with a stopover in Asunción. Upon landing in Paraguay, they were informed that the plane had to refuel, but it never took off again.

“Supposedly it was a two-hour stop, the plane never went up again. At first no one knew what was going on. At night they sent us to a hotel, we did not know when the flight was leaving. In the morning they told us that the flight left at 12, but we have been since morning without knowing what time we left,” said Inés Asís, one of the passengers.

On the flight there are approximately 270 passengers, many of them from Cordoba, who have already passed through Immigration and Customs. Until this Sunday afternoon, only a small group of 15 people could be relocated to travel. The rest are still waiting.

“Yesterday’s flight had a technical problem so he had to stay in Asunción to solve it, once everything is fine they will travel. Soon they were going to communicate whether or not the flight was leaving, everything would indicate yes”, they explained to La Voz from the Air Europa Communications area.

Among the passengers there are families with young children and the elderly. The airline staff in Asunción is in charge of providing food and lodging to travelers.

“I have never been in a situation like this. I lost the accommodation reservation in Lisbon. Many people lost connections and reservations. Tomorrow in some areas of Europe there is a train stoppage, so they will not be able to mobilize”, remarked another passenger.

The company did not give details about the technical defect of the aircraft, but some passengers noticed some sudden movements when the plane landed in Asunción.

“When we were landing we noticed strange movements, like an imbalance. When it descended, we heard strange noises and the impact was strong, it was not normal,” said Patricia, another of the stranded women from Cordoba.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

