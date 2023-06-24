Córdoba: tense moments in the closing of lists in Together for Change

These are not easy days within the Together for Change coalition. There are still splinters of the “larretista” attempt to add the governor of Córdoba, Juan Schiaretti.

The discussions are escalating and everything could collapse in a matter of hours. The initial idea of ​​coming up with a unit list seems increasingly distant.

This afternoon they must present the men and women of Córdoba who are going to represent them in congress, in order to keep the six seats. Something that many consider unlikely.

Mario Negri could be a key that closes or opens doors. Until now, the sector aligned at the national level with Patricia Bullrich, mainly from the PRO, was “totally” against reaching an agreement and putting together a single list with some historical names from the UCR, among others.

The place of the current president of the block of Deputies is key. But, considering the number of seats they’d manage to hold, I’d leave it out. Thus, those who would have secured their entrance to the National Congress are the first three. The rest would remain to be confirmed, depending on the vote.

The UCR is in a process of generational renewal in the province. Leaving almost the entire control of the local alliance in “yellow” hands, which respond mainly to Bullrich. Perhaps, a way to marginalize Rodriguez Larreta after attempts to bring Schiaretti to his side. Despite the fact that several members of JxC consider that, in the end, this “affair” ended up benefiting the candidate for governor Luis Juez.

For this reason, the argument among the shipowners aligned with Bullrich is that candidates for national deputies from the Larreta sector should not be given reasons or places on the list.

The names go up and down. They are added and crossed out. Until yesterday afternoon, Luis Picat, the mayor of Jesús María, was the radical who was going to lead. Second place would go to a businesswoman from Río Cuarto aligned with the PRO, Belén Avico.

De Loredo and Luis Juez are also protagonists, with consultations and influences, in the armed forces. For now, from the circle of the JxC candidate for governor in this Sunday’s election, they confirm that he would not have his own people on the ballot.

Third place on the list: unify or break

The third place begins to generate rispideces. At first it was confirmed for the radical Mario Negri, one of the 6 legislators who ends his term in December.

The problem is that if there is no unit list, there is STEP. The front would not appear united and the internal regulations of how the places are distributed depending on the votes obtained by each space within JxC must govern. In order to sit at the post-PASO table, the “losing” list must exceed 25%. From the Cordovan intern who represents Bullrich they consider that it is necessary to go for the renewal, and in this line, Mario Negri would not enter the options.

If there is no agreement, the name for that place is Pedro Dellarrossa, former mayor of Marcos Juárez, the city known as “kilometer 0” of Cambiemos. And not the national deputy. Negri could occupy, with strong discussions, the sixth or eighth place, something that is totally ruled out from the radical’s sector.

Third place is the worst place, but it may pave the way for continued negotiations for a unit list, which Negri might not be on.

Everyone points out that the collation must face two elections in the province. Tomorrow Sunday for the governorate and, in a month, for the municipality of Córdoba. United can provide the framework so that Rodrigo De Loredo is not distracted in his fight to recover the capital.

At this time it is questioned that the “Cordoba larretism” ensures a floor of 25% in the STEP to sit down to discuss and push for names on the lists. Bullrich is willing to claim the adventure for Schiaretti within JxC, perhaps the assembly of the Cordovan representatives, is the way she found to capture her disappointment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

