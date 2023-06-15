Córdoba: The cause of the death of babies in the Sanagec Sanatorium is brought to trial

Tomas Casas, the investigating prosecutor of Córdoba, brought to trial the case for the death of six babies at the Sanagec Clinic. The death occurred between July 2, 2011 and September 1, 2013. The file was considered archived when Ruben Caro did not have the autopsies of the newborns as evidence.

Now four directors of the clinic will be tried, all must answer for aggravated homicides for six facts. “The other side of Neonatal, death hidden behind a white coat with criminal intent. In this case, the death hidden behind a white coat due to negligence, imprudence, non-compliance with biosafety regulations”, remarks Dr. Carlos Nayi, plaintiff lawyer.

The accused doctors are Ricardo Chércoles (head of neonatology), José Paisani, María Eugenia Feo (head of therapy) and Ricardo Manzur (head of pediatrics), for those years at Sanagec.

According to Nayi, all “disregarded the rules of asepsis in the facilities, the recommendations of the scientific institutions, all caused contamination with germs and bacteria that ended the lives of these neonates. The hour of justice has arrived. Hopefully they will be sentenced ”, describes the legal representative.

It was last October 1, when Deputy Attorney General José Gómez Demmel urged prosecutor Casas to “urgently address the aforementioned acts and carry out all the acts he deems necessary and useful for the investigation.” Looking to revive the cause.

The actions of Casas had to be carried out within a period of six months –according to what it turned out– so that a determination could be made to interrupt the statute of limitations. The prosecutor must “inquire” the defendants or take other types of measures that will firmly advance the investigation.

THE CAUSE

The file was opened with the investigation of 18 deaths of newborn babies for which the doctors Ricardo Chercoles, José Paisani, María Eugenia Feo and Ricardo Mansur had been charged, respectively medical director, head of the neonatology service, head of intensive care and head of pediatrics at Sanagec. As reported at the time, at the time of the events that clinic belonged to the Osecac national social work.