Córdoba: the flood of a stream sank a diversion in Costanera Sur

Córdoba: the flood of a stream sank a diversion in Costanera Sur

The swelling of a stream in the midst of the intense rainfall unleashed in the last hours in Córdoba caused a sinkhole that sank part of a detour of Costanera avenue in the Villa Urquiza neighborhood.

According to neighbors, they heard a noise around 6 o’clock and when they went out into the street they were surprised by the collapse. There, the flooding of the Infiernillo stream undermined the base of the diversion and caused damage.

The affected section is about 300 meters long and it is a “by-pass” built by the Provincial Highway for the construction of a bridge in the sector.

No one was injured in the sinking.

What happened: the version of the Province

“What the rain broke was a temporary diversion that was in Costanera Sur while work was being done to improve the channeling of the El Infiernillo stream towards the Suquía river in its final section,” explained Martín Gutiérrez, president of the Provincial Directorate of Roads.

The pavement sank in a detour of the Costanera in Córdoba. (Nicolas Bravo/The Voice)The pavement sank in a detour of the Costanera in Córdoba. (Nicolas Bravo/The Voice)

The official assured that at this time they are working in coordination with the Municipality on a contingency plan for that place. A temporary detour has already been installed on Boulogne Sur Mer street to Colón avenue. However, until the work is finished, the section of Costanera from the Sagrada Familia to the Turin port will be cut off for transit.

The official pointed out that they will resume work when weather conditions allow. The rehabilitation would not pass from Friday of next week.

“As soon as it stops raining we go back to work. We need between three and four days to provisionally enable traffic above what would be the final work,” explained Gutiérrez.

Only after two or three weeks will this provisional deviation be withdrawn. The piping of the final section of the Infiernillo stream contemplates an investment of 300 million pesos and the construction of two 5-square-meter culverts that allow greater water runoff.

From the Municipality they indicated that “residents of the Villa General Urquiza and Villa Alberdi neighborhoods will be able to access their homes through Igualdad, Humberto Primero or Santa Rosa streets.”

