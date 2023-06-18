Córdoba: the results of the towns that voted this June 18

On another Cordoba electoral day, three towns in the interior voted for mayors and councilors. While two cities in the interior did not have elections due to the previously established agreement between authorities to present single lists.

We talk about the communes of Peach Pass and La Carolina-El Potosí. Lists headed by the leaders Sabina Sanita (La Carolina) and Lucía Picco (Paso del Durazno)both of Together for Change.

Next, one by one, the localities that voted and those who prevailed in the elections:

General San Martin Department

Pasco. He remains with the mayor of Pasco, the justicialist leader Dario Pereyra (United for Pasco). The current Secretary of Government prevailed over his main opponent, Alicia Giubergia, former municipal manager, with 68% of the votes.

Rio Cuarto Department

Washington. the radical leader Maria Marta Quinteros retained today for Together for Change the commune government. won the elections with 53% of the votes in front of Ariel Quinteros, of United for Washington.

Rio Segundo Department

Santiago Temple. The current mayor Marco Ferace (United by Santiago Temple) was reelected today for a second management term. got more than 60% votessurpassing Elvio Mondino of the Neighborhood Action Movement (MAV) by more than 12 percentage points.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

