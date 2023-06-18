Home » Córdoba: the results of the towns that voted this June 18
Entertainment

Córdoba: the results of the towns that voted this June 18

by admin
Córdoba: the results of the towns that voted this June 18

On another Cordoba electoral day, three towns in the interior voted for mayors and councilors. While two cities in the interior did not have elections due to the previously established agreement between authorities to present single lists.

We talk about the communes of Peach Pass and La Carolina-El Potosí. Lists headed by the leaders Sabina Sanita (La Carolina) and Lucía Picco (Paso del Durazno)both of Together for Change.

Next, one by one, the localities that voted and those who prevailed in the elections:

General San Martin Department

Pasco. He remains with the mayor of Pasco, the justicialist leader Dario Pereyra (United for Pasco). The current Secretary of Government prevailed over his main opponent, Alicia Giubergia, former municipal manager, with 68% of the votes.

Rio Cuarto Department

Washington. the radical leader Maria Marta Quinteros retained today for Together for Change the commune government. won the elections with 53% of the votes in front of Ariel Quinteros, of United for Washington.

Rio Segundo Department

Santiago Temple. The current mayor Marco Ferace (United by Santiago Temple) was reelected today for a second management term. got more than 60% votessurpassing Elvio Mondino of the Neighborhood Action Movement (MAV) by more than 12 percentage points.

See also  Piaggio radar sensor future safety motorcycle scooter

You may also like

Cordoba stranded in Paraguay due to damage to...

Interview with the screenwriter of the mini-program “Tracing...

A young man died after a rollover on...

Li Ronghao’s “Across the World” tour in Xi’an...

Sportivo Belgrano added in Sunchales, but with little...

Complir disassociated itself from the disqualifications of Carlos...

agree to a 30% increase for seedbeds

The results of the Elections in Chaco

How to access dental prostheses for retirees and...

his show at the Kempes

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy