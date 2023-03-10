The assembly of delegates of the Union of Educators of the Province of Córdoba (UEPC) decided to stop for 24 hours this Friday after rejecting the proposal for a salary increase made by the Government, within the framework of the negotiations that are carried out between the parties and that they started with a strike on the first day of the 2023 school year.

Days ago, the union leader, Zulema Miretti, had given some clues about the increase offered: “The Government proposed a 40 percent increase for the entire teaching staff without Fonid. Apart from the amount paid by the Province, we have national amounts, this is in tranches. In February 10 percent, in July 10 percent. This has two review clauses in case CPI percentages go above guideline,” she said.

After two days of teacher assemblies, last Wednesday and Friday in schools and by department; and the plenary this Monday, the teaching staff agreed to reinforce the fight plan after a salary update agreement was not reached, which began to be worked on at a joint table made up of UEPC and provincial officials.

With the support of the bases, the union leaders agreed this Monday to carry out a strike of 24 next Friday and, in addition, to adhere to the 8M International Strike, in commemoration of Women’s Day, this Wednesday.

The provincial offer reached a staggered rise, with a 10 percent increase, in February; 8, in March; 12, in May; and 10, in July, which would make a final increase of 40 percent.

From the Education portfolio they expressed their surprise at the rejection of the salary proposal and the call for a second measure of force, in the second week from the start of the 2023 school year. On Monday the 27th, the teachers carried out the first strike of this year.

Grahovac: It is an incomprehensible measure

“For us, it is an incomprehensible measure seeing that there is dialogue, that they are above other provinces, such as Buenos Aires or Entre Ríos, or like the city of Buenos Aires. Above all, because Córdoba made an offer above other unions that have already agreed, ”he expressed to The voice the provincial Minister of Education, Walter Grahovac.

“A second strike, I insist, is something incomprehensible when we all know the moments that inflation is experiencing, with a drop in collection and with a great effort that citizens make to pay taxes. The truth, it catches our attention. I don’t think society deserves a strike last Monday, on the first day of school; and now, a Friday”, insisted the minister.

UEPC 24-hour strike on March 10: the schedule

Wednesday 8-03: Join the 8M International Women’s Strike.

Join the 8M International Women’s Strike. Thursday 9-03: Actions with organic bodies by department.

Actions with organic bodies by department. Friday 10-03: Carry out a 24-hour strike. with mobilization.

Mars 14-03: Assembly of Departmental Delegates to analyze the measures to follow.

Assembly of Departmental Delegates to analyze the measures to follow. If there is a new superseding salary proposal, start the process of information, consultation and resolution.

