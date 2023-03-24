A 31-year-old woman was stabbed by her partner in the Pueyrredón neighborhood, in the city of Córdoba, and was admitted with injuries to the chest, neck and one of the lungs, according to police sources.

The violent episode occurred after 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, in a house located in Armenia at 2144 when the woman said that while she was at home, her 26-year-old partner arrived and after an argument, he took out a knife and stabbed.

The young man was identified as Jonathan Fernández. He was arrested and charged with doubly qualified homicide for the link and for mediating attempted gender violence.

The case is being investigated by the prosecutor Pablo Cuenca Tagle.

The attacker and the victim have been a couple for six years, they are from the province of Chaco and have lived in the city of Córdoba for a year. According to what Cuenca Tagle revealed, he is an upholsterer and she is a teacher at a private school.

Interned in Córdoba

After the attack, the woman was referred to the Córdoba Hospital, with injuries to the chest, neck and right lung, with great loss of blood. She was under observation.

Julián Azán, head of duty at the Intensive Care Unit, told El Doce that the young woman “had seven injuries at the cervical level and an injury to the right side of the thorax that produced a hemopneumothorax.”

Another case

For her part, a 16-year-old adolescent ended up with a minor injury to her left leg in the Centro neighborhood.

In circumstances not yet clarified, the young woman was in the San Roque square around 10 p.m. on Thursday when she was injured. It is not known if she shot herself accidentally, if she wanted to do it on purpose, or if someone shot her.

She was admitted to the Emergency Hospital, they cured her and released her. She also seized the Trade Mark revolver, 38 caliber, with three cases in its charger.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

