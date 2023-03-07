Home Entertainment Córdoba: they ask for help to find a 30-year-old man from the Santa Rosa neighborhood
Córdoba: they ask for help to find a 30-year-old man from the Santa Rosa neighborhood

Córdoba: they ask for help to find a 30-year-old man from the Santa Rosa neighborhood

Judicial Unit 3 and the District 2 Investigation Prosecutor’s Office, turn 6, request collaboration to find the whereabouts of José Martín Tejeda, 30, residing in the Santa Rosa neighborhood of the city of Córdoba.

He was last seen on February 26, 2023.

As reported by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, Tejeda is 1.65m tall, wears short brown hair shaved on the sides and has tattoos in different parts of his body.

The last time he was seen, he was wearing a navy blue short-sleeved shirt, dark blue bermuda shorts and black 5-a-side football boots.

Any information can be provided in police or judicial headquarters.

