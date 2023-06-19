Córdoba: they investigate the death of a man after alleged assault on his partner

Writing Profile Córdoba

Justice is investigating the death of a 72-year-old man, and whether minutes before his death he would have hit his 67-year-old partner in the city of Córdoba.

The event occurred in the last hours in a house on Pizarro street in the Ciudadela neighborhood of the Cordoba capital.

Prosecutor Pablo Camacho told The twelve that the first hypothesis is that the man would have assaulted the woman and then would have died of cardiac arrest. The judicial official clarified that the results of the autopsy must be awaited.

The woman had head injuries and dog bites on her feet, which is why she was taken out of danger to the Mercy Hospital, while the man had no injuries to his body.

In addition, the woman is not accused in the case and is in the care of her relatives, according to the local television channel.

