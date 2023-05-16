Córdoba: they investigate the death of a three-year-old boy

The Justice of Córdoba investigates the death of a three-year-old boy who this Tuesday was taken without vital signs by his parents to a health center in the Ciudad Evita neighborhood.

Police sources reported that the episode occurred in a house on block 50 of the aforementioned neighborhood.

The parents reported that last night, before putting their son to bed, they gave him a bottle to drink and this morning they found him without vital signs.

That is why they went to the care center where his death was confirmed.

In the case, it was classified as a dubious etiology.

Justice intervenes, while trying to determine if the little girl died of bronchial aspiration.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

