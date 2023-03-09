The apparent decision of the national government to “saturate” the city of Rosario with security forces could result in a “spillover” towards Córdoba, in search of new markets. With this hypothesis of conflict on the table, the general attorneys Juan Manuel Delgado (provincial) and Alberto Lozada (federal) assured The voice that the borders were “reinforced”, and that coordination between both jurisdictions will be key.

“When the federal forces reinforce their presence in the province of Santa Fe, with particular emphasis on Rosario, it is very likely that drug trafficking actions will move to other provinces, Córdoba among them,” says Alberto Lozada, the prosecutor who acts before the Chamber Court of Appeals of Córdoba, who acknowledges that he sees the situation with “concern”, although he trusts in the new link with the Córdoba Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Regarding this point, an agreement between the two organizations has been in force for a few months, with the aim of “expediting and coordinating” prosecution and investigation actions. Both officials assure that there are joint investigations underway.

In this sense, Juan Manuel Delgado, head of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, confirmed that “there is a forecast” regarding an “eventual spill” of drug actions towards Córdoba.

“It is difficult to know what will happen, because we do not know what the national government will do in Rosario. However, the borders were reinforced and the coordinated actions of federal and provincial prosecutors and investigators from both jurisdictions are maintained,” Delgado said.

The most orderly deployment is in charge of the Anti-Drug Police Force (FPA), which has under its jurisdiction the prosecution of drug dealing, although not drug trafficking, which remains under federal orbit.

This force, considered elite due to its equipment and training, was recently equipped with 30 troops sent by the Province Police. The FPA assigned 80 troops to reinforce the mobile posts in the southeast of Cordoba, a region that has the city of Marcos Juárez as its neuralgic point.

A FPA headquarters will be installed there once the Ministry of Public Works completes the civil works. The project has already been completed, but we must wait for the tender for the work. The Attorney General’s Office asked that the building be a priority. For now, he maintains three mobile outposts in the area, in addition to the researchers.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday the bidding process for the acquisition of equipment and supplies for the new FPA agents began.

In addition to the irruption groups (that intervene in the raids), the FPA has cells of investigators. “The objective is not to close a ‘kiosk’, but to disrupt small networks that include the zonal provider. The information that arises from drug dealing cases is sent to the federal Justice to focus on shipments and money laundering”, explains the prosecutor in Complex Crimes Bernardo Alberione, with jurisdiction in San Justo.

hot border

From one of the hot spots on the Córdoba and Santa Fe border, Alberione says that there must be a “sum of factors” to be successful in a drug investigation: he considers that the investigative work of the FPA is key, to which he must join the coordination of security forces and federal Justice.

Alberione does not mention it, but he hovers over the name of former federal prosecutor Luis Viaut, sentenced to five years in prison for asking for bribes in common causes. In the provincial Justice, there are those who suspect that Viaut could have hindered the investigation of the suppliers.

“A drug dealing investigation that includes the local supplier takes between six months and a year from the anonymous complaint to a search with arrests and drug seizures, which is what guarantees convictions,” explains Alberione.

Defender of the work of the FPA, Alberione points out that the main success of the pressure on the border is that the dangerous “Yiyo” Ramallo, a narco from Rafaela who commands his organization from the Marcos Paz prison, cannot cross the provincial border: he tried to do it by Mortars, but was repelled.

Is Cordoba Santa Fe? For Alberione, no. He gives an example that is central: he is not threatened, which is common among prosecutors in that province.

