A 52 year old woman became the first victim due to seasonal dengue in the province of Córdoba. She was a native of the capital city and passed away in a private clinic.

The provincial Ministry of Health recommended consulting before the appearance of the first symptoms and extreme prevention measures.

The latest national epidemiological report reported 13 deaths from this cause in the country. It should be remembered that three years ago, in 2020, there were five deaths from this disease in Córdoba.

The details of the case

The first death of this season was reported this Monday morning, through the social networks of the health portfolio. Hours later, the Allende Sanatorium (private clinic that attended the woman) confirmed that the cause of death had been the virus transmitted by the mosquito Temples of the Egyptians.

The woman entered by guard last weekend. She presented “a picture of five days of evolution compatible with dengue,” the clinic reported in a press release. She consulted five days after the first symptoms. According to the report, she had been in Santiago del Estero.

“The pathology was confirmed by the Central Laboratory of the Allende Sanatorium,” added the sanatorium.

After being assisted on duty, the woman was referred “urgently” to intensive care and then to the “coronary unit” since she had a heart condition.

“Despite therapeutic efforts and resuscitation maneuvers, the patient died on Sunday, April 2 at 8:40.” The woman was 52 years old and was a native of Córdoba capital.

close background

Dengue cases continue to rise in Córdoba as in the country. The National Ministry of Health has already confirmed 16,143 positive diagnoses this season (counting from August of last year to the third week of March). Of these, 14,224 did not report a travel history (they acquired the infection in their jurisdiction of residence), 1,529 remained under investigation, and 390 presented a travel history (imported).

The latest National Epidemiological Bulletin reported that the accumulated cases this season are above those registered in the last two years. But they are 10 percent below 2020, the year of the last dengue epidemic in the region.

Until March 29, the National Surveillance System reported 13 deaths from this cause in the country. There were five women and eight men between 21 and 87 years old.

In Córdoba, it is the first of this season.

In 2020, five deaths were confirmed in our province, reported the provincial Ministry of Health. “No deaths from this cause were reported in previous epidemics,” they said.

Why does severe dengue occur?

Miguel Díaz, director of the Rawson hospital, explained that 75 percent of those infected with the virus develop a mild illness or have no symptoms. In the rest, the virus produces serious manifestations.

Severe cases are identified because they cause multiple symptoms and high fever. In general, they occur in children under 5 years of age or over 65. Or in people who already have some pre-existing pathology.

What if you got infected a second time?

“Some studies indicate that a second infection may be a factor in poor evolution. This would occur in people who contracted dengue with the DEN1 serotype and then became infected with DEN2. The person would become sensitized and develop an inflammatory response. However, although it has been described and is a possibility, this is not the most important cause”, added the infectologist.

The main causes of a poor evolution of the disease are age (at both ends of life), predisposing factors, or a late consultation.

Cardiovascular diseases (such as hypertension), renal or pulmonary diseases may act as predisposing factors. Also immunosuppression or coinfection with other viruses or bacteria, such as Sars-Cov-2.

Late consultation is understood as the person who does not go to the doctor at the first clinical symptom. The specialist added that, during the three or four days of manifesting these signs (fever, joint pain, among others) the acute phase of the disease develops. Then the critical phase begins, a period in which complications, such as cardiovascular ones, may occur.

“Dengue has no specific treatment. It is critical to properly hydrate a person in the early stage of the disease. If you act early, you can prevent it from progressing and causing damage to the organs,” added the infectologist.

Why are cases increasing?

Tomás Orduna, head of Travel Medicine at the Muñiz hospital, explained that -in the world– dengue has spread because we are losing the battle against it. Temples of the Egyptians: “We are allowing the mosquito to have perfect places for its reproduction”.

Córdoba and the country are not exempt from what happens in tropical or subtropical regions, where breeding sites are formed both in places where it rains and where it does not. In rainy weather, they accumulate when reservoirs are not removed. In dry, when water is improperly stored.

“The late consultation of people is not the reason why we have more or less cases of dengue. Yes, it is an alert that we must have. In the presence of a feverish picture, I must go to a guard to be evaluated and find out if I have any pattern of warning signs or if I need intensive therapy, ”explained Orduna.

How long is the mosquito still active?

Usually, the first autochthonous cases of dengue appear in the northeast and northwestern provinces of the country. Viral circulation in these regions begins between November and December, explained Walter Almirón, professor at the UNC Faculty of Exact, Physical and Natural Sciences and Conicet researcher.

In January, with the arrival of travelers and students from other jurisdictions, the first imported cases were confirmed in Córdoba. A usual cycle contemplates autochthonous circulation of the virus in February, a peak that rises that month and is maintained until March. While, in April, with the drop in temperature, it tends to drop.

This year, the rains were delayed. The levees, which are usually filled in February, are only now reaching completion. That partly explains why there were fewer cases this year than in 2020, said the entomologist.

Both Orduna and Almirón agreed that prevention must be carried out before the first cases are confirmed. In winter and spring, hatcheries must be eliminated. Otherwise we are late.

The mosquito remains active until the end of May in most of the country. The impact of this year’s outbreak will depend in part on the climatic factor (if temperatures are maintained above 20 degrees) and humidity.

The specialists recommended extreme care: eliminate breeding sites and avoid bites. Cases can grow at Easter, due to increased mobility of people. To the health teams, do not rule out dengue in the face of a feverish consultation without symptoms of the upper airways.

