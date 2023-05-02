Cordovan scientists will develop projects with AWS technology

In an act held on April 11 at the Ministry of Science and Technology, the certificates were delivered to the projects selected in the AWS Cloud Credits for Research, a joint call between the Ministry of Science and Technology and Amazon Web Services (AWS) that seeks to finance research projects.

The objective was to make actions compatible with AWS, a firm that works with laboratories and research institutions around the world, helping to process complex workloads.

Through this call, the research teams analyzed the possibility offered by channeling enormous amounts of data quickly, storing petabytes of information and promoting research through transformation technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Learning Automatic (ML) and Quantum Technology.

The host minister Pablo De Chiara was present at the event, together with Mariano Stokle, AWS Public Sector Account Manager and representatives of the institutions where the projects will be applied.

Minister De Chiara thanked the company for the work done: “We set goals together with the AWS team in Argentina to take advantage of technical proposals that have and can accompany the development of science, technology and innovation. Today we have the first five projects that will have AWS services for the development of the scientific world”.

The projects were presented through an open call addressed to professors and research staff from Cordoba centers and undergraduate, postgraduate or doctoral students registered in these institutions. Each project will receive $6,000 in AWS credits.

The projects

Genomic annotation of transposable elements in white carob

Responsible: Pablo Velez.

Objective: execution of genomic annotation tools that detect transposable elements on the genome of prosopis alba (white carob) under high performance infrastructure. It will take place at Ceprocor.

HLB prediction using a Deep Machine Learning model in citrus leaves

Responsible: Rodrigo Machado.

Objective: development of a cloud platform that enables the identification of the HLB disease in citrus plants from leaf images. It will take place in the Inta.

Machine learning applied to the categorization of criminal cases and strategic distribution of resources

Responsible: Franco Filippi.

Objective: to implement a system that, through the use of Machine Learning algorithms, provides predictive information regarding the behavior of the volume of work in each dependency of the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

AlphaFoldXplore: facilitating the access, exploration, visualization and 3D comparison of proteins

Responsible: Elmer Fernandez.

Objective: Implement a High Performance Computing (HPC) service that allows running protein prediction with the best combination of CPU, memory and GPU resources for cost optimization. Foundation for the Progress of Medicine.

Machine learning for fast and accurate diagnosis of pathogens of agricultural importance

Responsible: Maria Veronica Fumero.

Objective: to apply Machine Learning to complex samples for the diagnosis of diseases, through algorithms that are refined as data is added and adapted to different microbial populations.

