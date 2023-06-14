Cormac McCarthy, successful Pulitzer-winning novelist, has died

The successful American writer Cormac McCarthy He passed away this Tuesday at the age of 89 at his home in New Mexico. Author of novels such as “All the beautiful horses” and “The road”, he is recognized as one of the greatest novelists of his timewith a low profile and a powerful work for which he reaped prizes like the Pulitzer and the National Book Award.

Reluctant to give interviews, McCarthy was considered a key author on the American literary scene and his work was compared to that of Ernest Hemingway or William Faulkner.

“We regret to announce the death of Cormac McCarthy. Author of widely acclaimed titles such as ‘Blood Meridian’, ‘The Highway’ or ‘The Passenger / Stella Maris’, McCarthy has been considered one of the greatest novelists of his generation,” he wrote. The Penguin Random House publishing house confirmed his death on his Twitter account. His most recent novels were “Stella Maris” and “El pasajero” which were published during 2022.

Cormac McCarthy’s career

The recognition came to him in 1992, at the age of 60.con “All the Beautiful Horses”, the first volume of a frontier trilogy, and won him a National Book Award. Although McCarthy had been writing for decades, that title was the key to a more massive circulation that reached another high point when brothers Joel and Ethan Coen adapted their novel “No Country for Old Men”which premiered in Argentina with the title “No place for the weak”, reported the agency telam.

This police thriller, starring Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem and Josh Brolin, He went on to win the Oscar for Best Picture, Director, Adapted Screenplay and Supporting Actor in 2007. On the day of the ceremony, the writer attended accompanied by his eight-year-old son.

The cinema was a great ally in the dissemination of McCarthy’s work, which captured the attention of important filmmakers such as the Coen brothers, but also John Hillcoat and Billy Bob Thornton.

In the year 2000, “All the Beautiful Horses” was adapted to the cinema as “Wild Spirit”, in a film starring Matt Damon and Penélope Cruzand years later, in 2009, “The Road” was adapted, better known by its English name “The road”, directed by John Hillcoat and starring Viggo Mortensen, Charlize Theron and Robert Duvall.

“The road”, his most popular novel

“The Road”, published in 2006, it was his most popular story. It was set in a post-apocalyptic future in which the United States appears as a country inhabited by survivors engaged in nefarious practices such as cannibalism. The publication was followed by Pulitzer Prize and an invitation to appear on Oprah Winfrey’s television show in 2007.

“I don’t think (interviews) are good for your head. If you spend a lot of time thinking about how to write a book, you probably shouldn’t. Thinking about it, you probably should be doing it,” he said in what was one of his few public statements.

Cormac McCarthy won the Pulitzer for his novel “The Road.”

Cormac McCarthy, perhaps the greatest American novelist of my time, has passed away at 89.. He was full of years and created excellent work, but I still mourn his passing,” he wrote on his Twitter account. Stephen King about the writer born in 1933 in Rhode Island (United States). While the Irish author John Banville defined him as an “extraordinary novelist, one of the best at work today, in the United States and in the rest of the world“, whose “work stands proud of the literary landscape, as one of those sharply shadowed majestic hills in Monument Valley, though their colors can be as delicate as the paler hues of the Painted Desert,” The Guardian reported.

Recognition from his peers and critics was commonplace for McCarthy. For example, the Nobel Prize-winning Canadian writer for Literature, Saul Bellow, chose him as the winner of the MacArthur Fellowship for “Genius” in 1981, noting his “absolutely overwhelming use of language, his life-giving sentences and death”.

In “How to Read and Why”, Harold Bloom affirmed that his work “Meridian of Blood” (1985) was the best American novel of the second half of the 20th century, assuring that “it was not only the last western” but “the last dark dramatization of violence”, placing him on a podium alongside three other contemporary authors he said had “touched the sublime”: Philip Roth, Don DeLillo and Thomas Pynchon.

The life of Cormac McCarthy

Born as Charles Joseph McCarthy Jr., was one of six children born to an Irish Catholic familyeventually deciding to sign under the old Irish name of Cormac.

“I felt from the beginning that I was not going to be a respectable citizen. I hated school from the day I stepped foot in it“, he told the New York Times in an interview in 1992. His life away from writing led him to be part of the Air Force in the 1950s.

He had two marriages and a son.. The first in 1959 with Lee Holleman, whom he met at university and with whom he had a son, and then with the English singer Anne DeLisle, from whom he separated in 1976.

Since that year, he lived for a time in Europe, but returned to Tennessee to settle near Knoxville and later moved to El Paso, Texas, but His last house was set up in Santa Fe (New Mexico), where he died this Tuesday.

The writer he went 16 years without publishing narrative and in that period he insisted on writing a script, “El consejo” (2013), a drug film by Ridley Scott that did not have the recognition or circulation that his narrative had been reaping. In addition, in that period he also wrote an essay on the origin of language published in a scientific journal called Nautilus.

His great return was in 2022 with his last two books, “El pasajero” and “Stella Maris”, jointly published in Spanish by Random House. With a sharp, raw eye in portraying his country, McCarthy was one of the great novelists of his generation.

