Corneliani confirms the target of 100 million

A revitalized company, a refreshed brand and many projects to arrive, perhaps even sooner than expected, at the milestone of one hundred million in revenues by 2025. Giorgio Brandazza, Corneliani’s managing director for four years, explains: «In 2022 we exceeded 60 million, by 2023 we expect to reach 80 and we are looking at development in China and the United States, where there is great potential for a brand like ours».

After the difficult years of the crisis of the historic Mantuan company and thanks to the intervention of the then Ministry of Economic Development, with a public-private operation that will remain a successful case history, and after Covid, a conjunction seems to have finally arrived for Corneliani favorable.

«The return of the formal helps us, but perhaps even more important is the greater awareness of environmental sustainability that favors us – adds Brandazza -. Our Circle project evolves: starting from spring-summer 2024, it becomes a container of sustainable projects, with multicultural influences to trigger an inclusive dialogue with other talents.

This is how the Circle Pavillon was born, an installation curated by Parisian architects Gaëlle Gabillet and Stéphane Villard to present the collection and which at the end of the sales campaign will be donated to the city of Milan». Naturally, the heart remains the style and materials, many of which are organic and certified, such as linen twill, tech wool, jersey, and piqué cotton.

