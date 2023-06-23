Home » Corneliani confirms the target of 100 million
Entertainment

Corneliani confirms the target of 100 million

by admin
Corneliani confirms the target of 100 million

Listen to the audio version of the article

A revitalized company, a refreshed brand and many projects to arrive, perhaps even sooner than expected, at the milestone of one hundred million in revenues by 2025. Giorgio Brandazza, Corneliani’s managing director for four years, explains: «In 2022 we exceeded 60 million, by 2023 we expect to reach 80 and we are looking at development in China and the United States, where there is great potential for a brand like ours».

After the difficult years of the crisis of the historic Mantuan company and thanks to the intervention of the then Ministry of Economic Development, with a public-private operation that will remain a successful case history, and after Covid, a conjunction seems to have finally arrived for Corneliani favorable.

«The return of the formal helps us, but perhaps even more important is the greater awareness of environmental sustainability that favors us – adds Brandazza -. Our Circle project evolves: starting from spring-summer 2024, it becomes a container of sustainable projects, with multicultural influences to trigger an inclusive dialogue with other talents.

This is how the Circle Pavillon was born, an installation curated by Parisian architects Gaëlle Gabillet and Stéphane Villard to present the collection and which at the end of the sales campaign will be donated to the city of Milan». Naturally, the heart remains the style and materials, many of which are organic and certified, such as linen twill, tech wool, jersey, and piqué cotton.

See also  Actor Josh Segarra will appear in Marvel's new work "The Hulk", which will premiere on Disney+ in 2022-Disney-Marvel

You may also like

Supreme Court judge accepted a lavish trip from...

Córdoba: arrested for gender violence threatened a prosecutor...

Miniconf turns 50 and focuses on sustainability

They claim that the 19-year-old who died in...

The first four of the NBA draft did...

Exports drive junior fashion, which is now looking...

The couple of one of those who died...

“Elemental”, a story of inclusion with little magic

The “Selected Tales”, by Shirley Jackson, the writer...

Technosophy, humanism meets science

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy