Listen to the audio version of the article

Three years have passed since Corneliani, a historic Mantuan company specializing in luxury menswear, owned (and then controlled) by Investcorp since 2016, had presented a plan with 130 redundancies. Since then, thanks to a 10 million euro loan from Mise through the Invitalia fund (which Newco Corneliani has a 49% stake in) and a further seven million euro put on the plate by the majority shareholder, the company has launched a profound restructuring and an accelerating relaunch. In recent days, in fact, the trade unions Filctem Cgil, Femca Cisl, Uiltec Uil, together with the RSU, have signed an agreement with the fashion house which, a year and a half in advance, positively ends the trade union dispute and thus ends the restructuring process of the production site, decided with an agreement in April 2021 signed at the Mise.

The Corneliani collection for SS 2023 Photogallery13 pictures View

The agreement sanctions the stop to the redundancy fund, which should have lasted another 14 months, the full recovery of production. That’s not all: the company – which currently has around 400 employees – announced 30 new hires in production by March 2023, including five immediately. These are the first hires in five years.

“After three years of crisis, more than 50 days of garrison in front of the Corneliani gates, the determination of the workers and the support and solidarity of the city of Mantua, the application of the innovative agreement signed at the Mise a year and a half ago has produced its results “declared Gianni Ardemagni, general secretary of Femca Asse del Po (Cremona-Mantua) – Now with the stop to the extraordinary layoff, the 10% increase in production volumes and the insertion of 30 workers in the departments , I believe we can look to the future of Corneliani and its employees with renewed confidence ».

Corneliani, which from the production of raincoats and outerwear, has expanded its range of action to the men’s total look, took part – after years of absence – in the men’s fashion week in Milan, last June. On that occasion you presented a capsule collection signed by the British designer Paul Surridge. At the time, CEO Giorgio Brandazza had positively commented on the company’s performance in 2022, which he had defined as a year “already strong with positive and encouraging signs of growth that go well beyond our expectations”