Corporate Agenda presents a new special on Regional Economies

Perfil Educación will present the new event entitled “The Future of Regional Economies”, within the framework of the Corporate Agenda organized by Grupo Perfil. The meeting will have a special program format, which will be broadcast live on Perfil.com and will have extensive coverage in Diario Perfil and Noticias magazine, and will also be televised by the Net channel.

will open the program Claudio Celano Gomezeditor-in-chief of Revista Fortuna and will present Matthias Tombolini, Secretary of Commerce of the Nation together with alfredo gonzalez president of the Argentine Confederation of Medium Enterprises (CAME); and Elbio Laucirica, president of the Agricultural Intercooperative Confederation (Coninagro), who will be in charge of analyzing the importance of regional economies in Argentina and their future.

“The Future of Banks and Fintech” was held, a new event on the Corporate Agenda of Grupo Perfil

The corporate blocks will be in charge of Silvina Batakispresident of the National Bank y Gerardo Sanchez VolpiniSecretary of Public-Private Investments, dependent on the Chief of Staff and representative of Best Riojanas; y Matías Lammens, minister of Tourism and Sports of the Nation The economist will also participate Candelaria Bottoeconomic disseminator, who will be in charge of speaking about the economic situation.

The objective of Corporate Agenda is to hold meetings to bring together the main political, corporate and specialist figures with the best journalistic team of the Perfil Group to inspire, exchange and generate commitments around the challenges that Argentina will face in each area. The initiative will address issues of vital importance such as the future of banks and fintech, technology, the agricultural sector, the future of Vaca Muerta, the glass ceiling, among others.

The event “The Future of Regional Economies” It will take place thanks to the sponsorship of Banco Nación, Mejor Riojanas and Pre Viaje. This special will air on Net TV.

*Corporate Events Coordinator for Perfil Educación.