Corral de Bustos: won the UCR and displaced the PJ after 16 years

The radical José María Odarda prevailed this Sunday in the elections of his city and will be the new mayor of Corral de Bustos. Computed 100% of the votes, he reached 51.45% of the votes and surpassed the Justicialista Santiago Giovagnoli, current president of the Deliberative Council, who added 41.94%. Third was Carlos Rodríguez, from the Libertarian Party, who reached 3.15%.

Participation was 72.6% (there were 8,528 eligible voters, out of a total of about 10,500 inhabitants).

Since the 2023 electoral cycle began, it is the first time that the ruling party – in this case, Peronism – has lost in a municipal election in Córdoba. In the previous three (La Falda, General Cabrera and Hernando), the UCR, in power, had revalidated its management.

Odarda (son of Emeterio Odarda, mayor on three occasions) had participated in the 2019 elections and had been defeated by the current mayor, Roberto Pacheco, who could not go for re-reelection (he had two terms).

For this election, Odarda received the support of the main leaders of Together for Change, such as Luis Juez, candidate for governor; of the deputy Mario Negri, and also of Pedro Dellarossa, former mayor of Marcos Juárez and one of the most important figures of the provincial PRO.

“People got tired of the government that was in place, and I proposed a campaign based on values ​​and transparency,” said Odarda, 59, who until now had been dedicated to optics in the private sector on Sunday night.

The victory of radicalism ended a succession of Peronist governments that had already been in charge of the Municipality for 16 years, and that Héctor Pagani had started in 2007.

“Pacheco (the current mayor) went over to Kirchnerism. Yes, in recent years he has obtained works for the city… But the positive image of President Alberto Fernández in Corral de Bustos today does not reach 3%, ”added Odarda.

All with Odarda

When the radical’s victory was confirmed, the main leaders of Together for Change joined the celebration. Some, like Marcos Carasso, president of the UCR and candidate for lieutenant governor, did it personally; and others, through Twitter and public statements.

“Great win at Corral de Bustos! Congratulations to José María Odarda and all the neighbors who achieved the change they deserve. You feel the change that is coming for the entire province”, was the message of Judge.

Carasso, for his part, insisted on the importance of the victory because it marks “a wind of change” in the province. “We are going to put an end to Kirchnerism in Córdoba, reflected in Martin Llaryora. They are the same, “he said, adding:” Not all the money in the world that they are advertising is going to stop the great triumph of Together for Change on June 25. What they take from Cordoba in security, health and education is spent on propaganda and marketing. We are not the same”.

“The triumph of Together for Change, achieved with effort and austerity, is the advance,” Negri spread.

Giovagnoli, for his part, presented himself under the Más Corral label and had the support of the mayors of the southeastern province aligned with Martín Gill, the former Secretary of Public Works of the Nation, who recently closed an electoral agreement to accompany llaryora.

According to Odarda, there was provincial support for the PJ list, but neither Juan Schiaretti nor Llaryora himself were present in the city. “They knew they weren’t coming well,” he explained.

greeting from the governor

Knowing the victory of Odarda, Schiaretti sent him greetings and congratulated him. “I want to congratulate the newly elected mayor of Corral de Bustos, José María Odarda, and the entire population for this democratic day. I ratify our commitment to continue working for the progress of Córdoba together with the 427 municipalities and communes ”, he tweeted.

Llaryora also congratulated, via Twitter, the winner of the Corral elections.

“My congratulations to the mayor-elect of Corral de Bustos-Ifflinger, José María Odarda. My greetings to all the candidates, especially Santiago Giovagnoli and all the Corralenses who with their citizen participation this election Sunday strengthened democracy, ”he published.

And he added: “Be certain, residents of Corral de Bustos, that we will work together accompanying the management of Odarda to consolidate progress in this beloved town in Cordoba.”

Prunotto, on a “super tour” in the interior

Far from the fate of Peronism in Corral de Bustos, the Hacemos Unidos por Córdoba campaign team toured other towns in the interior.

As part of her campaign in the interior, the candidate for lieutenant governor of Hacemos Unidos por Córdoba, Myrian Prunotto, toured and presided over events in six locations in three different departments. Everything, last Saturday.

The tour began in the Punilla department, where he inaugurated the Villa Giardino party headquarters, took a walk through the town together with the candidate for mayor, Ariel Aliendro, and a delegation of authorities, candidates and neighbors.

Later, he went to Huerta Grande, where he held a meeting with the local mayor, Matías Montoto; the candidate to succeed him, Héctor Murua, and the women who make up the list for councilors and tribunes of Accounts.

At noon, she traveled to the Colón department in Unquillo to participate in a women’s meeting organized by the candidate for legislator Luciana Presas.

At that meeting, he met with the candidates for legislators for Hacemos Unidos, Dolly Romero (PRO), Sabrina Valor (UCR) and Ximena Canto (PJ); with the legislator Carlos Presas, and with the candidate for departmental legislator and current mayor of Colonia Caroya, Gustavo Brandán, with whom he continued until late at night in two other events: first in Mendiolaza, to accompany Nicolás Martínez Dalke in his launch as candidate to mayor of that city; and later, and also accompanied by the candidates Dolly Romero, Sabrina Valor and Luciana Presas, together with Brandán, Presas and others, she participated in the launching of Eduardo Baldassi’s campaign in Río Ceballos.

The “super tour” ended in Río Primero, where Prunotto accompanied the campaign launch of Mayor Cristina Cravero.

