Corrientes: they ordered the reopening of an investigation for alleged illicit enrichment against former Governor Ricardo Colombi

The Federal Court of Appeals of Corrientes ordered today to reopen an investigation for alleged illicit enrichment and evasion against the former governor of that province, Ricardo Colombi, linked to the purchase and subsequent donation of homes, judicial sources reported tonight.

As a result of a property purchase and transfer maneuver in 2007, when he was a national deputy, the Federal Justice must reinvestigate Colombi.

He is accused of illicit enrichment and evasion, being the beneficiary of the donation of houses acquired by Marcelo Laslo, who at the time was working as an official of the Pami social work, and his wife, María Elena Hadad.

The case had been initiated in the Federal Court of Paso de los Libres, which in 2018 dismissed those involved and ordered a residual case to be opened against Colombi in the ordinary Justice of the city of Mercedes.

The Federal Court of Appeals from Corrientes, with the vote of judges Selva Angélica Spessot and Ramón Luis González, determined this Tuesday to reopen the investigations in the federal orbit, after five years in which the file was crossed by a complaint appeal prepared by the prosecutor Carlos Schaefer, with the acceptance of the Supreme Court of Justice.

Federal investigation against Colombi

What concerns Colombi must be investigated in the Court of Paso de los Libres and, as for Laslo and Hadad, the investigation will be carried out by Federal Court 2 of the capital of Corrientes, within the framework of a file for illegal financial intermediation for a clandestine bank that operated behind the facade of a cooperative, Pyramis.

In that financial house not authorized by the Central Bank, funds treasured by Laslo had been found and that is why the connection of the files was now decreed.

The Federal Court of Paso de los Libres is attended by its owner, Gustavo Fresneda, who throughout this case was Colombi’s defense attorney, according to various judicial sources indicated today.

While the Court 2 of the capital is headed by Juan Carlos Vallejos.

In addition to Colombi, Hadad and Laslo, it was ordered today to re-indict the alleged commission of the crime of aggravated tax evasion against the notary public who intervened in the transfer of houses, Dionisia Báez, sentenced in turn to three years in prison for ideological falsehood. suspension and disqualification.

In addition, Colombi was registered in the first term as a candidate to renew his term as provincial senator in the local elections on June 11 of this year.

