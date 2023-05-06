CORRODED – Finally let the “monster” off the leash!

Acclaimed heavy rockers/metallers CORRODED from Sweden are finally back with a heavy single called “Monster”. The accompanying album is already in the can!

CORRODED is a heavy metal/rock band from Ånge, Sweden. The breakthrough came in 2009 with the song Time And Again and the debut album “Eleven Shades Of Black”. Since then they have released four more albums, toured relentlessly (including several European tours both solo and as support for bands like Airbourne), had the theme song for the Swedish TV show Survivor (Expedition Robinson in Sweden) and scored in the globally popular video game Battlefield . Their current (5th) album ‘Bitter’ was released in 2019 followed by a European tour and ended that

The year ended with a slight change in line-up (longtime member Tomas Andersson left the band).

As with most bands, the pandemic hit hard, but the band dug into a black hole and recorded their sixth album

– Working title ‘Plague’.

Comment the band:

We’ve got 5 ”children”…each and everyone as much important as the other ones…but this one is our lovechild, our very special ”late bloomer” or ”trailing child”, born out of the anxiety and boredom of the plague…and, except from mastering, all done by ourselves…welcome to the dark soul of CORRODED..enjoy the ride..“

The first taste of the new album is the single ‘Monster’, which sets the bar high and hard for what’s to come.

See the monster here:

Singer Jens Westin writes:

„Monster is one of the first songs that we wrote for the album, and we wanted that song to be the first single because it’s a Monster of a song. It’s a groovy semi fast paced song that we really like to play, and we hope that most of our fans will enjoy.“

More information to follow shortly!

