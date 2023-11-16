CORRODED

Plague

(Groove Metal | Heavy Rock)

Label: Despotz Records

Format: (LP)

Release: 17.11.2023

The heavy rock veterans CORRODED released their first “Monster” a few weeks ago and are now releasing the accompanying album “Plague”. And the Swedes once again deliver damn heavy riff fare, as you are used to from them, but also the anthemic side as well as enough melodies and hooks should not be missing this time.

Anyone who knows CORRODED knows what to expect and that’s a good thing. The sixth album, which took four years to arrive after “Bitter”, doesn’t deliver any big surprises, but something has definitely been tweaked in detail. In addition to groove monster riffs like those in the aforementioned track “Monster”, PANTERA and METALLICA influences also pop up in the Swedes’ sound from time to time. The latter, at the latest in “Rain”, also features quiet melodies, while Anselmo’s legendary group was the inspiration for some of the guitar work.

However, the group, which has shrunk to a trio, always manages to establish its own – often anthemic – trademarks and, above all, Jens Westin’s motivated, rough singing reigns supreme above all. But you can also feel some southern rock flair in one or another track. The title suggests two things; On the one hand, that “Plague” is an album that was created during the pandemic and lockdowns and, on the other hand, that this work is darker and more thoughtful as a result. There are melancholy, almost doomy stompers like “Secrets”, to hopeful anthems like “Crack In The Sky”, to groovy tracks like “Drums Of War”.

Between heaviness and catchiness, the Northmen once again manage to deliver an extremely exciting album that, thanks to some quieter contrasts, appears more complex and well thought-out than the last works, but still quickly gets to the point and has many hit candidates to offer.

Tracklist „Plague“:

1. The Lesser Of Two Evils

2. Monster

3. Beaten

4. Dead Rest (Tears)

5. Rain

6. Secrets

7. Crack in The Sky

8. Watch The World Burn

9. The More Things Change

10. Drums Of War

11. Deadlock

12. Bag Of Bones

Total playing time: 52:16

Band-Links:

