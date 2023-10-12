Corrosive – Wrath Of The Witch

Just 16 months after the release of “Death As A Process”. Corrosive back again with what is probably their most ambitious record to date. Back in 2019, they laid the foundation for an album about a witch epic, which sounds like a play with roles distributed. „Wrath Of The Witch“ is now doing exactly that and inviting all sorts of metal celebrities to head towards a decidedly bloody showdown together. They also dare more musically than ever before, incorporating melodic elements into the death mix as well as brutal black metal.

Frontman Andy Konnerth takes on the role of ‘The Handsome One’ and can be heard on nine of the twelve songs, including the wonderfully biting opener “Queen Of The Night”. Here Corrosive find a captivating form in the shortest possible time, releasing wonderfully rancid Death Metal, whose sheer malice with the finest Blackenend undertones ensures a great mood. No matter how classic and direct the canter may be, there is a lot of effort going on around it. Dirk Weiss (Warpath, Sacrifire) appears in the following “Fairy Tale Of A Devilish Witch” and gives the fast-paced track a wonderfully ominous, slightly doomy note with a fine caesura.

Well-known names are churning out. Gerre from Tankard plays the torturer in “Shiver Of Pleasure” and becomes a menacing presence in the tough, sawing track, which causes a sensation, especially in the grooving passages, barking the song apart precisely and entertainingly. Eva Schmidt from Nihil has several appearances as the devilish witch, with the shooting castle “End Of Your Bloodline” being particularly successful. Corrosives find their deep black heart and feel comfortable in the darkness. “The White Witch, Savior Of Damned Souls” is already waiting there, with Sabina Classen (Holy Moses) as the eponymous witch – a strong thing. When “Wrath Of The Witch” finally closes the album with thunderous echoes, new shivers run down your spine.

Whether it really would have taken almost 69 minutes of music remains to be seen, but Corrosive know how to convince from start to finish with this sophisticated concept and the musical opening. Yes, “Wrath Of The Witch” is strong in many ways and could have been a bit more compact, but the combination of strong guests, exciting blackened inserts and entertaining songs is ultimately beyond any doubt. The bewitched theater should convince even the last doubters – powerful and engaging from the first to the last second.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: October 13, 2023

Available via: MDD Records (AL!VE)

Facebook: www.facebook.com/corrosiveband

