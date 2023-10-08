Home » Corrupted – Mushikeras – HeavyPop.at
Entertainment

Corrupted – Mushikeras – HeavyPop.at

by admin
Corrupted – Mushikeras – HeavyPop.at

by Oliver on October 7, 2023 in EP

After the rather ambivalently received EPs Loss (2015) and Felicific Algorithim (2018) squirm Corrupted for Mushikeras 28 minutes through Mushikera’s rather fabulous hallucinogenic demon fever dream. You can build on that!

The enigmatic band currently consisting of Kaz Mike (howling guitar and bass), Rie Lambdoll (vocal and bass), Mark Y. (guitar and bass) and Chew (drum and high carbon steel) makes their comeback feel ballad-like on the piano, sorrowful and introspective , depressive melancholy, longingly muse until after four minutes the roasting drone doom guitars start, setting dark, ominous and oppressive shades.
The harmony of the melodies in its dystopia may even wander into the otherworldly, angelic spectrum, but the latent psychedelia of the dystopian fever dream in its nebulous psychosis is much more like the seductive chorus of a demonic, howling brain rage, disturbingly tidy and sedatively possessed – tonally torturous, so to speak. beguilingly providing the ambience for the hallucinogenic exorcism of a ritual devil dance.
Without being heavy per se, Mushikeras works on a spiritual, atmospheric, avant-garde sludge level – strikingly, but coherently. Pulsating with magnificent vocals that mutate from a smoky croon to a whining, hissing roar Corrupted until the dissolution of form and structure, ethereal in the contrast of the veil of spherical songs and dissonant guitars, between Chelsea Wolf and Khanatesomewhere anti-climatic and that’s exactly why it’s fulfilling, dragging along in a chastising manner – like the elegiac warm-up before the next long player of a band in a post-Hevi life that hasn’t been better than this since Garden of Unconsciousness from 2011.

Mushikeras by Corrupted

See also  May 1 disaster action film "Shocking Rescue" exposed firefighters' brotherhood poster road show was praised and frightened all the way_Brothers_Movie_Wang Ge

Print article

You may also like

Actor Keith Jefferson, Known for his Roles in...

Journeying Beyond Boundaries: Young People’s Pursuit of Movies...

AEONS OF ASHES – The Wasteland Chronicles

Mexican-American Edgar Barrera Leads 2023 Latin Grammy Nominations...

Intense Action and Humor Collide in Cop Crime...

October Tide – The Cancer Pledge

6th New York Chinese Contemporary Music Festival Promotes...

We blame the Empire – Inferno – Album...

Naples, the Tomb of Cerberus discovered: it is...

Find Sweetness and Healing in ‘Sweet You’: A...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy