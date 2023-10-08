Corrupted – Mushikeras – HeavyPop.at

by Oliver on October 7, 2023 in EP

After the rather ambivalently received EPs Loss (2015) and Felicific Algorithim (2018) squirm Corrupted for Mushikeras 28 minutes through Mushikera’s rather fabulous hallucinogenic demon fever dream. You can build on that!

The enigmatic band currently consisting of Kaz Mike (howling guitar and bass), Rie Lambdoll (vocal and bass), Mark Y. (guitar and bass) and Chew (drum and high carbon steel) makes their comeback feel ballad-like on the piano, sorrowful and introspective , depressive melancholy, longingly muse until after four minutes the roasting drone doom guitars start, setting dark, ominous and oppressive shades.

The harmony of the melodies in its dystopia may even wander into the otherworldly, angelic spectrum, but the latent psychedelia of the dystopian fever dream in its nebulous psychosis is much more like the seductive chorus of a demonic, howling brain rage, disturbingly tidy and sedatively possessed – tonally torturous, so to speak. beguilingly providing the ambience for the hallucinogenic exorcism of a ritual devil dance.

Without being heavy per se, Mushikeras works on a spiritual, atmospheric, avant-garde sludge level – strikingly, but coherently. Pulsating with magnificent vocals that mutate from a smoky croon to a whining, hissing roar Corrupted until the dissolution of form and structure, ethereal in the contrast of the veil of spherical songs and dissonant guitars, between Chelsea Wolf and Khanatesomewhere anti-climatic and that’s exactly why it’s fulfilling, dragging along in a chastising manner – like the elegiac warm-up before the next long player of a band in a post-Hevi life that hasn’t been better than this since Garden of Unconsciousness from 2011.

Mushikeras by Corrupted

