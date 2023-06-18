Cortázar in orbit | Profile

A few years ago, a Spanish poet who lived in Buenos Aires said, looking at the ceiling, like someone who has difficulty finding the right words, that he did not understand why Argentines forgot their writers for an average of thirty years once they had dead, to rediscover them with great fanfare, as if the culprit of oblivion were not themselves, but fate, the literary vertigo of the times or who knows what strange curse. It is something very easy to corroborate, to definitely agree with the poet: HA Murena, Mujica Láinez, Sara Gallardo, Beatriz Guido, Marta Lynch, Silvina Bullrich are crossing that thin isthmus that returns them to the world of the living, or if you want of the legible, while many other dead are still waiting their turn. The case of Cortázar, however, has a particularity: he died in 1983, that is to say forty years ago, a little less than twice the usual time for the resurrection, and yet, he is still stationed at the end of the shelf, on top of the library. , that is, unreachable, out of reach.

I don’t think César Aira is wholly responsible, but it is true that the prolific writer (I call him that only because he hates being called “prolific”) released a phrase that finished tamping the earth and adjusting the shroud: “The best Cortázar he is a bad Borges”. It may be true, no less true, that any best short story by anyone is a candidate for being a bad Borges story, which includes Aira and all the rest. But let’s skip the reasoning: as in chess or in so many other occupations, we should judge authors by their best works. To judge Cortázar by the stories contained in The Other Shore, his youthful tales, would be a jerk from the start.

It’s hard for me to defend Hopscotch, which at the time (late 70’s) I read with devotion and from which I can recite long passages from memory (I have witnesses). The tales of him are confused to me; but I have my favourites, “The southern highway”, for example, and every time someone dies and their relatives and friends appear trying to appear in the front row in the photo of memories, “Conduct at wakes” comes to my mind. from which I must deduce that I also like it a lot. But I can confirm that my enthusiasm remains intact for three books: A certain Lucas, Around the Day in Eighty Worlds and Último round, with which I relive a strange experience, every time I turn to them, like a “sand book”: I find texts that I would swear weren’t there the last time I turned the pages. Undoubtedly the one who changes is the reader, not the book, but we already know that the reader feels that he is the same at every moment of his life and that it is the other’s fault.

The Juan March Foundation, dedicated to promoting culture in Spain, has just launched the Cortázar digital library (https://www.march.es/es/coleccion/biblioteca-julio-cortazar): 3,588 titles in 28 languages different, of which 884 books contain Cortázar’s signature, 527 books dedicated by their corresponding authors and friends, 91 copies keep bookmarks and “traspapeles”, 490 with annotations and eighteen book-objects. Cortázar’s Parisian library was left in the hands of the Foundation, and it did what had to be done: made it available to the public, even though only the covers and the occasional page of Cortázar’s books could be seen. Thus, Cortázar’s library becomes part of that precious searchable list: Beckett’s, Pasolini’s, Hitler’s, Pessoa’s. Even if it’s just to clear up certain doubts, for example, in my case: A certain Lucas is inspired by Un certain Plume by Henri Michaux. I confirm it because Cortázar had that book in the library.