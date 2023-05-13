Cortona on The Move, the world of photos in 30 authors and 26 exhibitions

More or less is the theme of Cortona on The Move 2023, the international photography festival scheduled from 13 July to 1 October in the Tuscan town. «I chose this topic – explains the artistic director Paolo Woods – because the contrast between abundance and scarcity, the superfluous and the essential, the elites and the masses defines the world we live in, our aspirations, our fears our belongings. More or less are also themes very dear to photography, around which entire genres have developed. We will explore More looking at the past and the present, and Less will focus on stereotypes, offering a program full of ideas for understanding our world».

The program, presented at the Gallerie d’Italia in Turin, features 26 exhibitions by 30 artists in the historic center of the city, the Medici fortress of Girifalco and “Station C”. Among others Get Rich or Die Tryin’, history in images of rap culture, Class Issues, shots on social classes in America by Larry Fink, Standing Still by Massimo Vitali, Working Class Heroes, images of workers by Chauncey Hare, Ambitiously yours, loves and social classes in the photo novel by Frédérique Deschamps and Paolo Woods in partnership with the Mondadori Foundation. Aka Zidane, on the other hand, is a project by Michael Zumstein on today’s Africa, starting from the soccer jerseys worn by the kids in the suburbs. The Wells Run Dry, the exhibition by the Venezuelan photographer Fabiola Ferrero, created in collaboration with the Carmignac foundation, speaks of the dramas of Venezuela, which went from the wealth of a few decades ago to the poverty of today. A focus will be dedicated to Chinese photography, thanks to a partnership with the Chengdu Biennale.