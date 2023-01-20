namedMetamorphosisThe collection is jointly designed by Yeboah and COS, incorporating the unique creative language of both brands, witnessing the evolution of Yeboah’s design, and inspired by the growth experience of founder Reece Yeboah, combining street luxury clothing with modern tailoring, and creating a unique style through customized design. A co-branded capsule collection of functionality and style.

Campbell Addy

Campbell Addy

When Reece Yeboah was 11 years old, he was sent to Ghana to live. This period of time gave him inspiration and inspiration and brought a turning point in his life. After returning to London, Yeboah learned wisdom from the accumulated life experience and realized his self-worth . From cocoon to butterfly, Reece Yeboah appreciates the true meaning of beauty in the journey of life, and finally finds the purpose of life. Now, he hopes to inject strength into others through his own experience, and prove to a new generation of youth that difficulties and obstacles are not to be feared.

Campbell Addy

Campbell Addy

Reece Yeboah interprets the life journey through design, in which he expresses the complexity of life and the endless new discoveries in life. His design series span the past and the future, in dialogue with the individual and the community. The series includes more than 40 pieces of men’s clothing and a variety of accessories. The concept of “butterfly effect” is used as the design concept, and the subtle highlights are turned into the finishing touch that affects the design. Reversible sleeveless parkas are extremely functional, uniquely structured puffer jackets wrap on-trend style, and abstract butterfly-print suits are crafted in modern tailoring. The styles of this joint capsule series are not limited to catering to seasonal fashion trends, but focus on the true expression of personality.

Karin Gustafsson, COS design director, mentioned: “We can always draw inspiration from others. By cooperating with Yeboah, we have a glimpse of his infinite creativity and the possibility of interpreting COS design from a new perspective. We hope that through this two fashion industry Cooperation in different fields can bring inspiration and linkage to diverse communities.”

Campbell Addy

“I have been paying attention to the COS brand for a long time. At the same time, COS also saw my ideas from my previous designs, and finally started the cooperation of this series tacitly. I believe in the quality of COS products, and I also firmly believe that through cooperation, quality and The innovative design is cleverly blended together, enabling both parties to reach a whole new audience,” said Reece Yeboah, Founder of YEBOAH.

Committed to driving innovation and the circular economy, the collection is designed and crafted from organic and recycled materials, as well as RWS certified wool.

The COS × YEBOAH joint capsule series will be released in January 2023, continuing to provide support and assistance to a wide range of creative communities.

The co-branded capsule series will be launched on the COS official mini-program, COS Tmall flagship store and COS Douyin mall on February 1, and will be available in designated stores for a limited time.